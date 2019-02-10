Clinton’s Ellis headed to Barton

Barton College signee, Carson Ellis, stacking together his signed college commitment papers on National Signing Day. Pictured, from left, are: front row — father Kevin Ellis, Carson Ellis and mother Erin Ellis; and back row — head coach Cory Johnson and brother Peyton Ellis. -

With national signing day concluded on Wednesday, athletes across the country put signatures to paper, marking their first steps to play sports at the next level. Clinton High School senior Carson Ellis was among those, putting his name on the dotted line for Barton College.

The 6-3, 215-pound Ellis will be headed to Wilson, NC, where he’ll be a part of the Bulldogs Nation at Barton College. He has the privilege to not only play tight end for them, but he’ll be a part of Barton athletic history as one of 37 players who has committed to Barton and will serve as the building block for their reborn football program.

Barton’s renewed program will begin in 2019-2020, after the school made it official back in June that it would be returning to the college football scene. Ellis will be playing under newly hired head coach Chip Hester, who the Bulldogs picked up from North Carolina A&T. The Bulldogs will participate in the South Atlantic Conference, NCAA Division II, facing teams from Tennessee and the North-South Carolina’s.

This will also be the first football team to see action at Barton since the 1950s.

With all he has to look forward to at Barton, Ellis shared a little of his personal excitement.

“It feels really good to be able to go to college and play at that level. That’s what I’ve been working for, that’s my dream, so it’s exciting,” Ellis said.

Ellis also shed light on what being apart of a newly started program means to him.

“Being apart of that is honestly why I made my decision. Going there, being able to start and knowing that I’m going to provide for the program to grow,” Ellis said.

Football has always been a big part of Ellis’ life, coming from a football family, his father, Kevin Ellis, once being a coach for Clinton High. Ellis has been a part of football for most of his life, gaining a love for the game going all the way back to his younger days.

“My love actually started back during rec, I was really young and my dad was always helping me with football,” he said. “He would always help me train and I never felt pushed into playing the game because of him. Even back then I knew this something I loved and knew it was what I wanted to do.”

An athlete isn’t all that young Ellis is. His academics are as top notch as his football talent. Sporting a GPA of over 4.0, his academics are on par with anyone’s, another important trait he’ll need going forward. This is something he’s well aware of and already has some insight of what he plans to pursue academically going forward.

“My academics come first of course. My plan is to redshirt my first year, so in five years I’ll get my degree in business and hopefully start my own,” Ellis stated.

With a proud signing day concluded, Ellis shared a few more words that gave gratitude to those that helped him achieve this dream.

“I just want to say thanks to all the supporters, especially my family for getting me where I needed to be,” Ellis concluded.

The 2019-2020 schedule for Barton isn’t set yet, but fans can catch Ellis in the navy blue and white Bulldogs uniform during their upcoming inaugural season.

Barton College signee, Carson Ellis, stacking together his signed college commitment papers on National Signing Day. Pictured, from left, are: front row — father Kevin Ellis, Carson Ellis and mother Erin Ellis; and back row — head coach Cory Johnson and brother Peyton Ellis.

Senior will be a part of Bulldogs’ football rebirth

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

