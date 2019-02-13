Brevard Set to Host 6th Annual Cycle NC Mountain Ride

Cycle North Carolina announced that Brevard, N.C., and Transylvania County have been selected to host the sixth annual Cycle North Carolina weekend “Mountain Ride” slated for Aug. 3-4, 2019.

Registration is now open at www.ncsports.org.

The Mountain Ride annually brings in over 400 cyclists to participate in a fully supported weekend of summer cycling along the scenic mountain back roads in the region. Lake Lure, Tryon and Bryson City have all hosted the event in the past. This will be Brevard’s second time hosting the event. The cyclists typically hail from over 20 states and range in age from 13 to 80.

The fun-filled weekend will offer two days of cycling, plus many off-the-bike activities and opportunities to explore the beautiful mountain town of Brevard. Some of these options include; waterfall tours, guided fly fishing trips, canoe/kayak trips, mountain bike rides and various genres of live music. Participants will enjoy meals and entertainment throughout Transylvania County. There are over 75 food and beverage options within the county along with quite a few retail shops which riders will be visiting when not on their bicycles.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is a fully supported bicycle event with support vehicles available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical breakdowns. Rest stops will be set up every 10-20 miles along each route for riders to get off their bikes and explore, while quenching their hunger and thirst. Indoor and outdoor camping areas with amenities will be provided at Brevard College, adjacent to the quaint downtown district. Participants will also fill the hotels, Bed and Breakfast Inns and vacation homes in Brevard.

Cycling routes will pass through attractions and small towns such as Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Etowah, downtown Hendersonville, Bold Rock Hard Cider Facility, Oskar Blues Brewery, Southern Appalachian Brewery, Cedar Mountain and Connestee Falls, to name a few. Routes of varying distances, from 15 to 70 miles well be offered to cater to cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Cyclists will be able to visit attractions on and off the bike, with scenic and fun rest stops planned. Riders will be immersed in the natural landscape as they take advantage of the abundance of protected public land within Transylvania County. Lush forests, waterfalls, fauna, and wildlife will provide an immersive experience which is not possible in many other locations.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is presented by Retire North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here. The event is also supported by Transylvania County Tourism and other local partners.

For more information on the area, visit www.explorebrevard.com.

Over 400 Cyclists Expected to Participate

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

