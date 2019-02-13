Williams earns All-American nod

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Dark Horses standout guard Ashlyn Williams smiles wide with her McDonald’s All-American nominee award. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams, surrounded by her teammates after receiving her McDonald’s All-American nominee award. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a game against James Kenan this season, Ashlyn Williams works herself around a Lady Tigers defender. -

Dark Horses standout combo guard Ashlyn Williams has been awarded a McDonald’s All-American nomination, the culmination of a senior season spent leading her team.

Williams said the nomination is one that is truly an honor to acquire in her basketball career.

“It’s a great honor and it is something I’ve been working towards. It’s something I have wanted ever since my freshman season, so to be nominated for that was really an honor,” Williams said.

Williams wasn’t just nominated because someone filled out some paperwork. Statistics from her senior season alone shows more than enough justification for Williams to be honored.

Aside from leading the East Central Conference in points per game, with 25.6, she leads in multiple other categories. Those categories include field goal percentage (46 percent), free throw percentage (70 percent), and double-doubles (7), leading the East Central in all three. Just as impressive is the fact that she ranks in the top five players for every other statistical category as well. Playing in over 105 games since her freshman year, she’s averaged no less than 15 points per game.

Williams has cultivated a love and drive for the game thanks to her team and coaches.

“My love really came from my coaches and my teammates. Being a family, you always want to be around them. They’ve always motivated me to do better and to be the best player I could be. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be the player that I am today,” Williams said.

For Williams she isn’t just a stat monster for the Dark Horses, she’s also a captain and the leading voice for the No. 2-ranked team in the ECC, leadership responsibilities she’s shouldered since the beginning of the season.

“I had to have the mentality that I was going to lead and to encourage other people to step up and to play their roles,” Williams stated. “Last year, we had a rough season but we were young and took that opportunity to learn and grow together. Now that we’ve had a chance to do that, we’re stronger now and have a chance to make another run for the state championship.”

With a state title and an McDonald’s All-American nomination under her belt, Williams has her sights set on achieving more at the college level. While currently she’s undecided about where she wants to attend college, being a dual athlete playing both basketball and soccer, she’s in talks with college coaches for both sports. The one thing Williams knows for sure is she wants to pursue a degree in nursing.

“I want to major in nursing and I want to be a pediatric nurse. So I know it will be tough to juggle playing a sport and nursing school, but I think I’ll be able to do it,” Williams remarked.

Garnering awards, winning state titles and bringing collegiate sports aspirations to fruitition are all a product of Williams’ determination. While her coaches and teammates may be a main reason, Williams is as consistent a player as she is a motivated one, her competitive nature being one of her noticeable merits.

“I am extremely competitive, I grew up playing with all boys. They didn’t treat me like a girl and always playing with them made me even more competitive. I would always trash-talk them and never backed down. Now, because of all that, I really hate losing. I can’t stand it. Whenever I lose, I can’t stop thinking about it and can’t even sleep that night,” she said with a laugh.

While competitive, Williams is as humble as she is hungry. She shared gratitude to those who helped her get this far.

“I just need to say thanks to my coaches, friends and family for supporting me and helping get to this point,” she stated.

CHS senior relishes leadership role, eyes another state title

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

