Owens honoredamong best

Clinton senior guard Jalen Owens was honored with the prestigious McDonald’s All-American nomination, joining fellow Dark Horse Ashlyn Williams.

Owens is the son of Lady Horses head coach, Chris Owens. Much like his father back in his time, Jalen is gifted, inheriting his father’s talent and plus some. While it’s true he’s the son of a local legend, it wasn’t merely his last name that earned him a certificate of nomination to the McDonald’s All-American team.

It was his own merit and talents on the court.

Being in a leadership role during his senior year, young Owens has had an impressive 2018-19 season. Over just 21 games, he’s averaged 10.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. That included having a season high of 28 points against the Goldsboro Cougars earlier in the season.

An explosive player that has put multiple people on a poster with his crowd-jumping dunks, Owens remained humble.

“It’s a great achievement and an honor to know that someone wanted to honor me and all the hard work that I put in,” Owens said. “I still don’t know who it was that nominated me but it’s a great honor.”

Talent like Owens’ that has garnered this prestige doesn’t come from nothing — it takes hard work. The goal of achieving his ultimate dream is what drives Owens, he said.

“My work ethic comes from my ultimate dream and my ultimate dream is to sign a professional contract one day,” Owens said. “That’s the one thing that is always on my mind whenever I go to work out or do anything pertaining to the sport.”

A love for the game of basketball is something the Horses’ senior exudes. For Owens, it started at a young age and grew into something that’s more than just a simple sport to him.

“My love for the game honestly came naturally. My pops put the ball in my hands at a very young age,” Owens remarked. “As I got older, I really thought about it — he loved the game and he shared something that he loved with his son. That just made me love the game even more and have more appreciation for it.”

“The thing that made me choose basketball is the fact that it’s always been there for me,” he added. “Some people think that basketball is just fun and games, but it’s honestly more than just a sport to me. Basketball is that thing I can always do when I’m happy, mad or not having the best day. I know I can turn to hoops to make me feel better.”

Basketball isn’t his only concern as his academics are equally strong. Though he’s undecided on what his future college plans are, excelling in the classroom is a top priority for him. With plans to attend college around the Charlotte or Greensboro area, achieving his other goal of getting a 4.0 GPA his senior year helps out.

“I’ve got a lot of interest in schools around Charlotte and Greensboro, in particular Greensboro College, Wingate and Belmont Abbey College,” Owens said.

“I haven’t really set any goals for academics in college, but I really like to excel in the classroom,” he continued. “It’s not just my parents pushing me. One of my goals this year was to reach my 4.0 and I think I got it already.”

His father’s humility is also something inherited, giving proper dues to the man upstairs and his loved ones.

“I want to thank God first — without him I wouldn’t have anything. I want to thank my family and my teammates, who are my brothers,” Owens said. “They’ve always pushed and kept me humble. I want to thank all my coaches from AAU until now; they’ve pushed me and saw the potential in me as well. Lastly, thanks to all the special friends I have.”

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

