Harrells Christian Academy had the privilege of hosting opening round NCISAA basketballl action on Tuesday night as the Crusaders hosted Epiphany in postseason play. Riding a rocky wave to the conclusion of regular season play, Harrells turned in a dominating performance to kick off tournament play on a high note with a 68-38 win.

The Crusaders displayed a high level of play throughout the first half of play, especially in the second quarter as by halftime the lead was already a 20-point advantage.

In the first quarter, the game remained close for a few moments as Epiphany stayed within striking distance. Harrells was beginning to work on their lead, but it wasn’t completely disastrous for the visitors as the margin stood at 11-5.

The second quarter was a completely different story.

The Crusaders went right to work and dropped the hammer on Epiphany as the visitors failed to score more than single digits. Meanwhile, the Crusaders increased their offensive performance, hanging a solid 20 points on Epiphany to run out to a 31-11 lead at halftime.

Out of there break, Harrells remained relentless. For the third consecutive quarter, Epiphany failed to score double digit points in a period, being limited to just eight for the third period. For the Crusaders, however, the third quarter was their best offensive period all game as they tacked on 24 more points to their total. Entering the final period of play, it was a blowout in the convocation center at Harrells as the Crusaders led 55-19.

As the Crusaders worked in some their bench players throughout the fourth quarter, Epiphany was able to increase the scoring output but at this juncture in the game, it was too little too late. Harrells went on to claim the win, 68-38 to enter the next round of play.

Leading scorers for the Crusaders was Malik Killett with 17 points, Marcus Boykin with 16 points, and Javarus Keith with 13 points. Killett achieved a double-double for the game in also grabbing 10 rebounds.

With the win, Harrells pushes back over .500 on the season and stands at 13-12 overall. The Crusaders are set to travel to Freedom Christian Academy in the next round of the tournament. These two teams have played once already, back in December at Harrells, which yielded a close outcome with FCA winning 68-62.

Harrells set to rematch Fayetteville Christian

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor