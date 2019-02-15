Leopards fall to Bulldogs in final home game

Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Ladarion Wright goes up for a shot in the Leopards’ loss to powerhouse Princeton. -

Lakewood was dealt a tall task Tuesday when they took to the court against the Princeton Bulldogs. Having already fallen to the Bulldogs earlier in the season, Lakewood stuck to nearly the same script this time around, losing 80-50.

It was a hot start for the Bulldogs, taking a quick 13-5 advantage over the Leopards, who fell victim to a 9-5 run and trailed 22-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Princeton continued their offensive and defensive successes well into the second quarter, almost tripling their entire offensive output in the second quarter. They carried a 48-22 advantage to the locker room.

The Leopards wouldn’t even reach 50 points in the game, despite most of the team’s offense coming in the final minutes of the game.

Princeton solidified their lead atop Carolina 1A standings, remaining a perfect 10-0. Lakewood dropped to a grisly 1-20.

Despite the loss, Lakewood’s head coach Brandon Powell is optimistic for the future.

“The underclassmen are putting in the hard work, but it’ll take a lot of hard work and dedication to get where I and they want to be,” Powell said. “It’s my first year coaching this program and it definitely needs some retooling.”

In his final game for the Leopards, senior La’Darion Wright posted 16 points, while fellow senior Christian Logan was right behind him with 14 of his own.

Thursday, Lakewood will make the short trip to Newton Grove for a tangle against the Hobbton Wildcats, as they look to spoil HHS’ senior night festivities in the process. Game starts at 7 p.m.

The Leopards only win of the year came against Hobbton earlier in the season.

Lakewood’s Ladarion Wright goes up for a shot in the Leopards’ loss to powerhouse Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_LHS-32.jpg Lakewood’s Ladarion Wright goes up for a shot in the Leopards’ loss to powerhouse Princeton. Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent