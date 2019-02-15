Williford signs with Campbell

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Chandler Williford smiles with parents Van and Wendy Williford, grandparents David and Joyce Wise, and aunt and uncle, Melanie and Jerry Herring. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a game from last season, Chandler Williford draws back to unleash a pitch against Lakewood. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chandler Williford, alongside his parents, signs with Campbell University Wednesday afternoon. -

Among the company of family, friends, and school administration, Midway High School’s Chandler Williford signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon in the school’s media center. The standout senior pitcher has committed to Campbell University where he will continue to play baseball.

Williford had offers and interests from other schools but spoke highly about all the things that drew him to Campbell.

“I really enjoyed my visits there and the coaching staff is great,” Williford said. “Coach Haire and Coach Marx are great and made me feel extremely welcome. It’s a small school and close to home so it really fits my niche.

“I love that the program is growing and that there have really been some improvements. They’re playing well and getting big wins and the overall atmosphere is great. Getting to know the players has been influential and they make it a warm environment.”

He also states that Campbell is the perfect fit because not only do the Fighting Camels offer what he is after athletically – but also, academically.

“One main thing that helped with the decision to play at Campbell is that they offer the academic program I’m wanting to major in which is BioChem with a PreMed track,” he stated. “My ultimate goal is to play baseball professionally. It’s a goal I’m working hard toward but I know the odds aren’t in my favor, so I’ve got to have a Plan B, which is eventually to continue to excel academically and study toward becoming a doctor.”

Excelling academically is something Williford does.

Loaded down with Honors and AP courses, the senior has maintained a 4.5 GPA, which places him in the top 10 of his class and earned him the honor of being a junior marshal last year. He’s also the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Midway and has also served in other groups such as the Bible Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and Skills USA, all while having dual-enrollment at the North Carolina School of Science and Math. This opportunity has yielded other scholastic achievements such as being inducted into the Beta Club and CTE Honor Society. In addition to playing baseball, Williford has also been a member of the swim team at Midway, earning regional appearances as a sophomore and as a senior.

With so much success already earned both academically and athletically, what has been Williford’s driving force — his main motivator?

“What has really encouraged me is my parents, grandparents, all of my family, friends, and most definitely my faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. All of these things have made me want to strive to do my best. My coaches have pushed me to do better in not only sports but in all aspects of life.”

He also acknowledged that his fellow teammates — the Midway Raiders — have contributed to motivating him play his best.

“My teammates are my number one out there on the field. They motivate me to be my best. We are always trying to compete and outdo each other and that comes from the coaches pushing us to be 1 percent better each practice,” Williford concluded.

With the start of baseball season lurking around the corner, excitement is already building. Midway is coming off an 18-6 season in 2018 in which Williford went 5-0 and earned a 1.50 ERA. He recorded 83 strikeouts against just 23 walks and 11 earned runs.

Undoubtedly, Williford and the Raiders will be looking for more success in 2019.

Midway standout pitcher to join Camels

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

