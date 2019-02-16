Clinton tops East Duplin

Cameron Lawson with the dribble drive in an isolation situation during a fast break. -

The Dark Horses Boys didn’t let the ladies have all the fun on senior night on Thursday. Taking on the Panthers in their rematch from earlier in the season, Clinton walked away with a win of their own at the end of the regular season, the final score 53-32.

Slow, calculated, and defensive are the best ways to breakdown the Dark Horses win over East Duplin. A defensive mind set has been their forte all season long and they executed that style ideally in the regular season finale. Opening up the game with back-to-back 6-0 runs, that 12-1 lead would be all they needed to control the rest of the night.

This was an all-around dominating and complete win for the home team, one that was needed to keep they’re post-season dreams alive.

“We knew we had to win this game if we wanted a chance to make it to the playoffs,” Clinton Head Coach Ron Davis said. These guys deserve it, they’ve worked their butts off and no one believed that we’d be sitting at .500 after what we lost last year.”

“We talk about battling here and to always keep doing that and nobody battles as hard as these guys do, especially tonight,” Davis continued. “I thought that tonight we finally played a fully complete basketball game.”

“I thought our defense was the best tonight that it’s been all year especially in the second half,” he added. “That’s the kind of coach I am, I believe that defense wins championships and that’s what we’re going to be here.”

Defense definitely paved the way against the Panthers as the Horses held them to less than 10 points in every period except the second. Not just that but they held them to less than 10 points for the entire second half. While Clinton may have struggled all season, they’re clicking at a key moment with the conference tournament approaching.

As for the Panthers, Carson Ellis was the front man that dealt them most the damage. He led the Horses in scoring with a season high 20 points. The rest of the lead scoring was spread out between Desmond Rayner, Cameron Lawson and Jalen Owens. Rayner had eight, followed by Lawson with seven and Owens with six.

This ends the Dark Horses regular season as they finish 12-12 overall and 5-7 in conference play. Clinton will head to James Kenan as well on Tuesday for the conference tournament where Wallace-Rose Hill awaits them.

