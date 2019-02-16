Lady Horses stun East Duplin

The Lady Dark Horses completed the upset of the season at home on Thursday during Senior night. In the rematch against No. 1-ranked and undefeated East Duplin, Clinton put a stain on their spotless record, winning by the the final 59-51.

While the Panthers won the first encounter between these two, rather convincingly 57-37, it would be the Lady Horses dominating this go around. Aside from the first quarter, it wouldn’t be a tight game until the last few minutes of the fourth quarter. The Lady Horses found a small 12-9 lead at the end of the first and never saw the lead get closer than that.

Getting the Lady Panthers to play at Clinton’s speed was the gameplan, something Head Coach Chris Owens said was the key to their win.

“Man what a great win. East Duplin is a great team and they are really well coached, I think they’re ranked No. 3 in the state,” Owens said. “We knew that in order to win we’d have to get them to play our game.”

“They like to go slower and run plays with their offense,” Owens continued. “We like to run and we knew if we could get them to play our up tempo game that we’d have a good chance tonight.”

An up tempo game was definitely more than East Duplin could handle as a small three point lead continued to grow lager. Clinton executed their gameplan near flawlessly, holding a lead big at 20 points, 49-29, at the end of the third. These girls continue to mesh more and more with each game, which comes at the right time with this win concluding the regular season.

Led by Ashlyn Williams, Isa Banks and the recently reacquired ShaNyia Nurse the “Three Headed Monster” , as Owens calls them, are now on a seven game win streak.

“Again this was just a huge win, the girls have really come together,” Owens said. “We’re led by Williams who had another 20 plus point night, Banks and now with Nurse I’ve got my three headed monster.”

“Deklya Moore also stepped up again tonight and really all the girls played well tonight,” he added. “It was a real team effort and I’m proud of them they really came to play.”

Williams surely led the way in this game by doing what she does best leading all scoring. She finished with 25 points, as for the other two heads of the monster they had standout games as well. Banks finished with 18 and Nurse had 15 to round out the leading scorers.

With this win the Lady Horses improve to 19-5 overall and 10-2 in the conference. With the regular season concluded they finish in second place, a game shy of East Duplin. With the conference tournament now in sight, Clinton will head to James Kenan on Tuesday to face their first opponent Spring Creek.

Clinton halts Lady Panthers’ undefeated season

Michael Hardison Sports Writer

