Lady Leopards rout Hobbton

A rocky regular season for both Lakewood and Hobbton’s basketball squads would come to a conclusion on Thursday, when the Lady Leopards travelled down Highway 701 for a tangle with the winless Hobbton Lady Wildcats. Lakewood had defeated Hobbton soundly in their first matchup, and this one followed the same script with the Lady Leopards ripping the Lady Wildcats, 51-9.

Defense was Lakewood’s calling card throughout the game, limiting Hobbton to few opportunities to break through on offense. With defensive nature of the game, offense for both sides was hard to come by in the opening minutes. Lakewood held a meager 4-0 lead after three minutes of game action. Punctuated by a three ball from Rilya Mitchell, the Lady Leopards finished the opening quarter on a 8-2 run, giving the visitors a 12-2 lead.

Both teams started quarter number two cold. Holding serve at a 12-2 Lakewood lead, Kiarye Bailey broke the scoring thaw with her triple. Across the final 5:42 of the second period, Lakewood and Hobbton combined for only ten points, settling at a 22-5 Lakewood advantage at the break.

Offense became slightly easier for the Lady Leopards as Hobbton was being worn down by the defensive effort, but a fast-paced game also added to the fray. Scratching a mere point in the third, Hobbton trailed the lady leopards 37-6 by the end of the third quarter.

The visitors finished the final frame on a 14-3 run, securing a 51-9 Lakewood victory, and a conference record that was above .500.

Bailey led all scorers with 18 followed by Mitchell and Bre’Anna Smith netting nine and seven, respectively.

“Defense was on point tonight,” was Lakewood head coach Vonnie McNeil’s message after the game. “I’d like to point on Hobbton’s fight. They never gave in and put forth good effort.”

“Our offense still isn’t right,” McNeil said about some areas that need improvement. “It’s not what we normally play, so we’ll have to fix that as we head into the conference tournament,” McNeil concluded.

On the losing side was Hobbton head coach Jose Garcia.

Garcia was trite with his assessment of what hasn’t gone right for the Lady Wildcats this season.

“We can’t score,” Garcia said. “I’m proud of the girls fight throughout this season,” he concluded.

Lakewood finishes the 2018-19 season with a 8-14 record and a 7-5 Carolina 1A record.

Hobbton completes the season, 0-22.

Both teams will play next week in the Carolina 1A Conference tournament.

Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey goes up for a basket against Hobbton in Thursday’s contest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Kiarye-Bailey.jpg Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey goes up for a basket against Hobbton in Thursday’s contest.

Lakewood rolls against Lady Wildcats

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

