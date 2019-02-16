Lady Raiders blast Goldsboro

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Erin Barefoot and Alyssa Wrench battle for possession of the ball during Thursday night’s game against Goldsboro. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for two points on a layup attempt during Thursday night’s game. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Sydney Williams leaps up for a layup attempt on Thursday. -

The Midway Lady Raiders hosted Goldsboro on Thursday night in a critical East Central Conference showdown that had major implications in next week’s conference tournament games. Celebrating Senior Night for four Lady Raiders players, Midway put on an impressive performance over a formidable opponent, in taking the 55-35 victory over the Lady Cougars.

A close game unfolded early as Goldsboro took an initial lead on a made free throw to go up 1-0. A running floater by J.J. Sankey put Midway ahead 2-1 before a Goldsboro three-ball and an Alyssa Wrench layup knotted things up at 4-4. Alexis Jackson hit a pair of free throws to put her team up 6-4 but the lead was brief as the Lady Cougars mounted a 7-0 run to go ahead 11-6.

What was about to unfold was unprecedented in all regards. To close the first quarter out, Sankey converted a pair of steal and layups to make the score 11-10 but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Midway went on a relentless tear in the second quarter. Their defensive intensity turned up as the Lady Raiders denied any interior scoring opportunities for the Lady Cougars. Every pass on the inside was contested as Goldsboro was forced to settle for jump shots that weren’t falling.

The Lady Raiders, on the other hand, were achieving a much more successful offensive effort. Layups and jump shots alike were falling for Midway as the Lady Raiders surged past the Lady Cougars.

Even free throws weren’t falling for Goldsboro as the second half unfolded to be one that the Lady Cougars would like to quickly forget. By halftime, Midway had thrown a little softball into the mix, pitching a second-quarter shutout while scoring 21 points of their own, bringing the halftime margin to 31-11.

In the third quarter, Goldsboro’s offense finally found a little stride as the Lady Cougars actually outscored Midway throughout the entirety of the period. It wasn’t enough, though, as both teams still managed to put up decent numbers. On a few occasions, Goldsboro nudged closer, getting the lead to under 20 points as they attempted to claw closer, but each time they were faced with a Midway response. Still, the Lady Cougars were eyeing creeping back in by the conclusion of the third quarter as the deficit was 14 at 41-27.

Midway, though, kept closing the door throughout the fourth period, never allowing the deficit to shrink any less than 14 points. In fact, with about 1:30 left in the game, head coach Allen McLam emptied his bench as the Lady Raiders marched on to victory, 55-35.

Offensive leaders for Midway were Sankey with 18 points, Wrench with 15 points, and Kris McKoy with 10 points. Jenna Pope had six and Jackson, Allison Belflowers, and Sydney Williams all had two points each.

For the Lady Raiders, four players celebrated Senior Night on Thursday. They were Erin Barefoot, Sankey, Wrench, and Jakcson.

With the win, Midway stands at 20-4 overall and finishes in third place in the East Central Conference with an 8-4 record.

Midway will now take part in the conference tournament next week, which will take place at James Kenan High School.

Midway’s Erin Barefoot and Alyssa Wrench battle for possession of the ball during Thursday night’s game against Goldsboro. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-Erin.jpg Midway’s Erin Barefoot and Alyssa Wrench battle for possession of the ball during Thursday night’s game against Goldsboro. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for two points on a layup attempt during Thursday night’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-McKoy.jpg Midway’s Kris McKoy goes up for two points on a layup attempt during Thursday night’s game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Sydney Williams leaps up for a layup attempt on Thursday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-Sydney-Williams.jpg Midway’s Sydney Williams leaps up for a layup attempt on Thursday. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Big rally propels Midway past Lady Cougars, 55-35

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]