Lakewood hangs on at Hobbton

On Thursday, the Hobbton Wildcats played host to the Lakewood Leopards for the final note in a challenging season for both squads. Hobbton and Lakewood, each winners of only a single game this season, put it all on the line in search for their second victory. In a blistering game pace, Lakewood staved off a late game Hobbton rally, securing their second victory of the season, 65-59.

Empty possessions were abound in the opening minutes of the ballgame, but the visiting Leopards took a 6-4 advantage with six minutes left in the first quarter. Lakewood’s advantage would persist for the duration, settling at a 15-10 lead after one period.

It was clear that the game game was going to be engaged in a track meet. Hobbton had a clear advantage from the free throw line, but couldn’t contain the Leopards behind the arc. An eight point deficit for the Wildcats was compounded by consecutive triples from Trey White and Christian Logan, which swelled the lead to fourteen for Lakewood. The teams would head to the locker with a 33-22 Lakewood lead decided after two quarters.

Things would get chippy in the second half as the Lakewood crowd was outraged by some no calls from the officials. This seemed to only fuel the Leopards, who went on a 12-2 run during the first five minutes of the half, taking a 45-29 advantage, before the Wildcats called timeout. Hobbton would find the basket, but so too did Lakewood, who finished off the third quarter with a 54-40 lead.

Trailing 57-42 with only four minutes left in regulation, a Hobbton comeback effort was fading. However, the Wildcats flipped the script — sort of. Slowly chipping away at Lakewood’s lead, the Wildcats eventually cut it to 63-59, but Lakewood managed to knock down clutch free throws in the final minute of the game, notching the 65-59 win.

“I watched my team overcome a very strong push in the fourth quarter by Hobbton to make it a close game,” was Lakewood head coach Brandon Powell’s assessment of his team’s stoutness despite the late Hobbton rally.

“I was proud of how mature my players responded to some tough contact. Our free throw shooting has to improve but I’ve believed the entire season that we have the ability to challenge all of the teams in the conference, so I am optimistic about our chances in the tournament,” Powell concluded.

Christian Logan led all Lakewood scorers with 21. Freshman Trey White turned in a strong performance, netting 14.

With the win, the Leopards stand at 2-20 overall and 2-10 in the Carolina 1A Conference.

For the Wildcats, they finish the regular season at 1-21 overall and 0-12 in the conference.

Both schools are slated to participate in the Carolina 1A Conference tournament next week.

