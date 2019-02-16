Raiders ripped on Senior Night

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Bryson Core heads inside, looking to drive the basket during Thursday’s game. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Gerald Cousar cuts toward to basket during Thursday’s game. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Zack Fann goes up for a two-point attempt during Thursday’s game. -

The Midway Raiders marked the end of their home regular season schedule on Thursday night, hosting Goldsboro to also wrap up regular season conference play. The visiting Cougars could not have cared any less that the Raiders were celebrating Senior Night as they completely dismantled Midway in an 82-42 shellacking.

Things looked promising early on for the Raiders as they took an initial 2-0. A few moments later, the teams exchanged scores all the way to a 6-6 draw, but, this point marked a downward spiral that would prove critical to the remainder of the game. Goldsboro ignited on a 13-0 run that ran the remainder of the quarter and already at the conclusion of the first period, the Cougars had put Midway in the rearview mirror, leading 19-6.

Quarter number two certainly wasn’t any kinder to the Raiders. Neither was Goldsboro. Points were few and far between for Midway as this period will be remembered for numerous breakaway layups off turnovers for Goldsboro. A tenacious defense that yielded fast break points for the Cougars was also key in limiting the points for Midway. The Raiders were limited to just seven points while the Cougars lead ballooned to 36-13 at halftime.

The second half – particularly the third quarter – was much of the same. Midway was a little more productive on the offensive front, but, so too was Goldsboro. The Raiders just were not able to match the intensity that the Cougars were playing at. Key players for Midway that had been struggling in the first half finally started making shots but, defensively, there was just no stopping the high-octane offense that was the Goldsboro Cougars.

Goldsboro flirted with the mercy-rule continuous clock numerous times in the third quarter, but each time Midway responded with small spurts to thwart the opportunities.

Finally, with play now in the final quarter, both teams were mixing up their lineups players that don’t typically see much playing time all saw action tonight.

With the game well in hand in the final stages of the game, the Cougars eclipsed the 40-point mercy rule that quickly brought an end to the game at 82-42.

Scorers for Midway were Bryson Core, who despite being scoreless in the first half, came back with a solid 10 points in the the second half. Dalton Cannady had seven points, Gerald Cousar and Luke Strickland had six, Carsse Lucas had five, and Zack Fann and Jaden Covington each had four.

For Midway, the Raiders had five seniors celebrating Senior Night. They were Cannady, Core, Cousar, Fann, and Lucas all playing their final home games at Midway.

With the loss, the Raiders drop to 6-18 on the season and 1-11 in the East Central Conference.

Midway will take part next week in the conference tournament, which is slated to be held at James Kenan High School.

Midway's Bryson Core heads inside, looking to drive the basket during Thursday's game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway's Gerald Cousar cuts toward to basket during Thursday's game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway's Zack Fann goes up for a two-point attempt during Thursday's game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Goldsboro dominant in 82-42 win over Midway

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

