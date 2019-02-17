Norris signs with UNC-W

Parker Norris signed Thursday to play soccer at UNC-Wilmington. Norris was a standout at Clinton High School, leading the Dark Horses to the 2018 NCHSAA 2A state title, while garnering MVP and All-State honors. He is also the record holder for goals scored in a single season at Clinton, set during his stellar senior campaign. Pictured, from left, are: grandpa Woodrow Smith, father Smokey Norris, Parker Norris, mother Tammy Norris and sister Spencer Norris. Full story on Norris and his next venture in Tuesday’s issue. -

Parker Norris signed Thursday to play soccer at UNC-Wilmington. Norris was a standout at Clinton High School, leading the Dark Horses to the 2018 NCHSAA 2A state title, while garnering MVP and All-State honors. He is also the record holder for goals scored in a single season at Clinton, set during his stellar senior campaign. Pictured, from left, are: grandpa Woodrow Smith, father Smokey Norris, Parker Norris, mother Tammy Norris and sister Spencer Norris. Full story on Norris and his next venture in Tuesday’s issue.