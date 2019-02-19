Norris headed to UNC-Wilmington

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Horses standout soccer player Parker Norris smiles with his family during his signing day, when he inked with UNC-Wilmington. Pictured, from left, are: grandpa Woodrow Smith, dad Smokey Norris, Parker Norris, mom Tammy Norris and sister Spencer Norris. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal during the NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover back in November. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Parker Norris battles a Newton-Conover defender during the 2A state title game, seeking to move the ball closer toward the goal. Norris garnered MVP honors in the game and set the single-season scoring record during his senior campaign. -

Clinton High School continues to pump out college athletes from their impressive group of seniors, soccer star Parker Norris being the latest. The title game MVP and single-season scoring record holder signed his letter of intent to UNC-Wilmington last week.

A player that needs little introduction, Norris has achieved many historic honors in his senior year as a Dark Horse. Most notably, he helped bring the first ever state championship title to the Dark Horses soccer program, in the process setting the single season goal scoring record with 33. These are just a couple of his many accomplishments, making it no surprise that he’s headed to the next level with his talents.

With so many goals achieved at Clinton, Norris shared his thoughts on finally acquiring his collegiate goal.

“It feels really good just because I put a lot of time into soccer through the years. It was a lot of commitment and it feels nice for it to finally pay off — thank God,” Norris said with a smile.

Norris had his share of colleges to choose from, but he believed UNC-Wilmington was the right place for him.

“I felt like UNCW was just the place I could to go to become the best player I can be. That’s what’s always influenced my decisions over the years about where I wanted to go. I just want to be surrounded by the best environment and the best players that’ll help me become the best player that I can be,” Norris said.

UNC-Wilmington is surely an excellent place for Norris to nurture his skill, especially after the season they had in 2018. Finishing 12-5-3 overall and 5-1-2 in the conference, the Seahawks had a solid season in which they lost to No. 3-ranked North Carolina by a single goal, 1-0, and bested No. 21-ranked NC State, 3-0. In the same season they made it to the NCAA Tournament, but lost in the first round in a penalty shootout to Furman.

While Norris can now count himself as a Seahawk, he said he couldn’t have made it this far without two things to help guide him: work ethic and a love for the game. It was a love that came from Norris’ desire to be the best possible.

“The work ethic just comes from me wanting to be the best, not the best ever, but the best that I could possibly be,” Norris stated. “That way I know that I’ve done my best and, whenever all is said and done, I know I can say that I gave it my all.”

“My love for soccer came from when I was younger. Whenever I was younger and I got frustrated or angry, I would just go play soccer to clear my head. So, it was just sort of a release for me when I was younger and growing up,” he continued. “From there I just started falling in love with it more and more, then I became better. Plus how it feels when you score a goal and nothing beats the rush you get from playing in big games.”

Playing soccer isn’t his only focus as a college athlete.

With all the soccer talk and expectations, Norris hasn’t forgotten his academics. While he’s uncertain to his future after college, he knows he wants to study business.

“My academic goals will be what they’ve always been and that’s to have the best grades possible. Again, that just comes from me wanting to be the best I can possibly be in all things that I do,” Norris said. “I always strive to get all A’s and I am going to continue to do that in college.

“For my degree, I still plan to pursue business, and probably business analytics, though I’m not really sure what I want to do with it yet,” he said with a smile.

Whether it’s his athletics or academics, Norris has solid direction for his bright future. He also shares a common trend with the other signees of the 2019 graduating class: humility and gratitude, as displayed in his final statements.

“I’d like to thank God and my parents for always supporting me in whatever decision I make with soccer. And then all my teammates, because while growing up they’re the ones that pushed me to be better,” Norris remarked. “I wasn’t always the best player and when I started I wasn’t good, but they kept pushing me to be better and to strive for better.”

“Of course thanks to all my coaches and just everyone that has helped me along the way,” he concluded.

With UNC-Wilmington set as his college destination, Norris’ collegiate journey will begin with the Seahawks in the upcoming 2019 season.

Horses standout soccer player Parker Norris smiles with his family during his signing day, when he inked with UNC-Wilmington. Pictured, from left, are: grandpa Woodrow Smith, dad Smokey Norris, Parker Norris, mom Tammy Norris and sister Spencer Norris. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Parker-Norris-1.jpg Horses standout soccer player Parker Norris smiles with his family during his signing day, when he inked with UNC-Wilmington. Pictured, from left, are: grandpa Woodrow Smith, dad Smokey Norris, Parker Norris, mom Tammy Norris and sister Spencer Norris. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal during the NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover back in November. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Parker-Norris-3-1.jpg Parker Norris celebrates with Thomas Hernandez after Norris nets the game-winning goal during the NCHSAA 2A State Championship game against Newton-Conover back in November. File Photo | Sampson Independent Parker Norris battles a Newton-Conover defender during the 2A state title game, seeking to move the ball closer toward the goal. Norris garnered MVP honors in the game and set the single-season scoring record during his senior campaign. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Parker-2-1.jpg Parker Norris battles a Newton-Conover defender during the 2A state title game, seeking to move the ball closer toward the goal. Norris garnered MVP honors in the game and set the single-season scoring record during his senior campaign. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Clinton standout soccer player inks with Seahawks

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]