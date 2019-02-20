Crusaders’ season comes to end

The Harrells Christian Academy boys basketball team concluded their season last week, suffering a season-ending loss at the hands of Freedom Christian Academy in the second round of the 2A NCISAA Basketball Tournament. The final score was 73-56.

These two teams previously played back on Dec. 4 during which time Freedom took the 68-62 win. With that almost assuredly looming in the back of the Crusaders’ minds, the task was known to be a tall one.

Unfortunately for Harrells, that fact proved to be true early.

Freedom delivered quite the bunch to kick off the first quarter of the game. They quickly ran their lead to double-digits as the score was a 19-9 advantage headed to the second period.

The Crusaders were able to find their footing the the second quarter, doubling their scoring output from the first. Harrells pumped out 20 points in the second quarter but there was one problem: so, too, did Freedom. With the tallies added up, Freedom took a 39-29 lead into halftime.

In the third period, it was rinse and repeat for Freedom as they tallied an almost matching 17 points throughout the period. For Harrells, they slowed just a tad, putting up 12 points in the third quarter. Hitting the total button on the scores, Freedom grew their lead to 56-41.

The fourth period yielded much of the same with FCA outscoring the Crusaders one final time, 17-15, to bring the games final margin of 73-56.

Leading Harrells in the score column was Javarus Keith with 20 points, Malik Killett with 13 points, and Marcus Boykin with 11 points.

With the loss, Harrells finishes the season at 13-13 overall.

Four seniors wrapped up their high school basketball careers for Harrells Christian Academy. Those are Raymel Chestnutt, Mar’Chris Jackson, Tyshon Newkirk, and Killett.

