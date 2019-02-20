Wake Forest honors Kirby

Wake Forest University | Sampson Independent Albert Kirby as pictured during his time as a football player for Wake Forest University. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Albert Kirby with Clinton native and Assistant Athletic Director to Football, Bill Faircloth. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Albert Kirby and friend, John “Ziggy” Zeglisnki. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Albert Kirby and Wake Forest Director of Athletics, Ron Wellman. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Albert Kirby with Steve Bass. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent During halftime of Saturday’s Wake Forest vs UNC basketball game, Albert Kirby is presented the Dr. Gene Hooks Achievement Award. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Albert Kirby addresses the crowd during Friday night’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. - -

Wake Forest University Sports Hall of Fame held its 45th annual induction ceremony Friday evening, and Clinton native and former Wake Forest Football player Albert Kirby was a distinguished guest and honoree.

The event was held in the Snead Club Room inside Bridger Fieldhouse, overlooking BB&T Field, home of the Demon Deacons football team. Kicking off the elegant evening that inducted seven new members into its 2018-2019 class, Wake Forest University Director of Athletics Ron Wellman named Kirby the recipient of the 2018 Gene Hooks Achievement Award.

The award recognizes a former Wake Forest athlete, manager, coach or administrator “who has exhibited traits of integrity, charity, leadership, and who embodies the Pro Humanitate spirit that Dr. Gene Hooks, former director of Athletics, exhibited over his 45 years associated with Wake Forest.”

Reciting from the program highlighting Kirby’s legacy, Wellman noted that Kirby came to Wake Forest in 1976 from Clinton after “a prolific high school career,” in which he was a three-time All-Conference selection, a member of the Shrine Bowl team and earned 10 varsity letters.

“At Wake Forest, Kirby was an outstanding complementary piece of the offensive backfield with James McDougald and helped lead the Demon Deacons to the 1979 Tangerine Bowl,” Wellman read.

“A powerful fullback, Kirby was frequently called on to pick up the tough yards in short-yardage situations. While finishing second on the team in rushing in both 1978 and 1979, he was an outstanding receiver out of the backfield, completing 69 catches over his final two seasons.”

Following his graduation from Wake Forest, Kirby earned his law degree from Campbell University and spent time in divinity school. He served as an assistant district attorney in Fayetteville and in Pitt County while serving as an adjunct professor in criminal justice at East Carolina University.

Kirby opened his own practice in Clinton and focused on civil litigation. He has served as the president of the Sampson County Bar Association and was the first African-American Resident Superior Court Judge from Sampson County to represent District 4A. He was appointed to the post in January 2018 by Governor Roy Cooper.

It was also acknowledged by Wellman that Kirby was a philosophy major during his time at Wake Forest and enjoyed classical music. While continuing to reflect back on Kirby’s time as a Demon Deacon, Wellman highlighted perhaps the fullback’s biggest play of his career when Kirby caught a 60-yard touchdown pass against the University of North Carolina, which helped the Demon Deacons defeat the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, 24-19, in 1979.

Before calling Kirby up to the podium to present him with this plaque, Wellman deviated slightly from script in personally congratulating the recipient.

“Albert grew up in modest means, but has achieved and excelled at every level,” Wellman stated passionately. “In reading about Albert, the one thing that is striking about him is that he always gives back. He has spent his life and career giving back to others.”

At that moment, with a thunderous applause and standing ovation from the crowd in the room, Kirby was presented the 2018 Gene Hooks Achievement Award.

A smile beamed across his face while posing with Wellman as camera bulbs flashed and the applause continued. Then, he made his way up to the stand and took center stage for a few moments as he addressed the room.

He thanked the crowd and those who selected him for the award, before telling a story of a football poster that hung on his wall. It was a poster of a player scoring a touchdown. As Kirby described the poster, he made mention of his dreams.

“I hung that poster over my bed and I dreamed of being that guy,” Kirby began. “The next year, I was fortunate enough to come to Wake Forest.”

Kirby went on to elaborate more of his first few days and weeks on campus and how he came to know John “Ziggy” Zeglisnki, a fellow teammate.

“I remember how he welcomed me and encouraged me. He told me many wonderful things and we had a great conversation and he just made me feel welcomed.”

Kirby went on to express that there were so many people that he would have loved to thank, including fellow Clinton native, Coach Bill Faircloth and his wife, Becky. He also referenced Walter Kitchin that influenced his decision to come to Wake Forest.

Concluding his speech, Kirby also thanked his alma mater.

“Wake Forest has been so good to me and I’m honored. Thank God for this award. I’m the luckiest man on earth. Thank you all.”

Later in the evening, Zeglinski — one of the seven inductees into the 2018-2019 Hall of Fame class — returned homage to Kirby in his speech, drawing laughter from the crowd as well as a round of applause for his longtime friend.

In addition to Kirby and Zeglinski being honored, there were six other Wake Forest standouts inducted. These were Tyson Clabo and Steve Justice, former football standouts; Claire Laubach, a former field hockey standout; Todd Paul, a former tennis standout; Kyle Sleeth, a former baseball standout; and most notably Webb Simpson, former golf standout and current member of the PGA Tour.

To say that Kirby is in good company would be an understatement.

The recognition didn’t end with the induction ceremony on Friday night. The festivities continued into Saturday’s ACC basketball showdown between the home team Wake Forest and the University of North Carolina, as the inductees were once again honored at halftime of the game. The fans were involved in the announcing of the accolades, with many rising in a standing ovation for some of their favorite athletes.

Meanwhile on the court, the Tar Heels got the better of the Demon Deacons, winning by an overwhelming margin of 95-57. Still, however, that didn’t spoil Kirby’s weekend.

“It’s such a blessing to be here,” he said, taking in the atmosphere of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the site of Saturday’s game.

“One of the greatest highlights of the weekend has been meeting my old buddies.”

There were plenty of them.

Seated with Kirby at his table on Friday night was current Wake Forest football head coach James Clawson, who exchanged conversation with Kirby. Also at the table was Clinton native and current Assistant Athletic Director to Football, Bill Faircloth and his wife Becky. Additionally, Clinton native and Clinton Drug Co. founder Steve Bass was in attendance.

As the banquet concluded and the night’s festivities shifted elsewhere, with Kirby making his exit, he stopped and visited with several guests and attendees along the way. Among them, his longtime friends Zeglinski and Wellman. He spoke with the the Faircloths and Bass, and for the first time met the man behind the award bestowed to Kirby, Dr. Gene Hooks.

“Getting the chance to speak to the man whose award I was honored with is so great,” Kirby stated. “I was so honored and blessed to be able to shake his hand.”

Clinton native, football standout bestowed achievement award

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

