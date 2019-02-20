Union pounds Neuse Charter

Union’s Cole Bass skies for a layup amid traffic during Tuesday’s game against Neuse Charter. - Union’s Patrick Shephard battles inside for possession and a shot attempt. -

Continuing play in the Carolina 1A Conference tournament, the Union Spartans hosted the Neuse Charter Cougars on Tuesday evening, with a trip to the conference semifinals on the line. In a game that was never really a contest, the Spartans clobbered the Cougars, 71-36, to advance.

The game could be described in three phases, particularly in the first half: Spartans dominating in the opening minutes, Neuse battling back and Union taking control in the second quarter to run away with the win.

After the opening quarter was complete, Union held a 12-10 advantage. From there, the Spartans lead would only grow as they finished the half off on a 25-7 run to claim a 20-point halftime lead at 37-17.

The third quarter saw both teams draw fairly even throughout with the Cougars actually cutting the lead by a point. The 12-11 scoring effort in the third did little to help the Cougars, the Spartans still leading big at 48-29.

The fourth quarter was a mirror image of how the second quarter unfolded. The Spartans took it to the Cougars, outscoring them 23-7 to claim the 71-36 victory. With the win, the Spartans advance to the semifinal game against No. 1-seed Princeton.

After the win, Union head coach Brad Bass looked ahead to Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup against the Bulldogs.

“They’re undefeated in conference play and really good at what they do. We’ll definitely have our work cut out for us,” Bass said. “But, we’re excited to still be playing.”

Cole Bass led all scorers with 20, while Jaevion Vann put up 10. Matthew Ballance lit up the boards with 15 rebounds.

Union and Princeton’s semifinal game was to be played at Rosewood High School at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Full coverage later at clintonnc.com.

Union’s Cole Bass skies for a layup amid traffic during Tuesday’s game against Neuse Charter. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_UHS-Cole-Bass.jpg Union’s Cole Bass skies for a layup amid traffic during Tuesday’s game against Neuse Charter. Union’s Patrick Shephard battles inside for possession and a shot attempt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_UHS-Patrick-Shephard.jpg Union’s Patrick Shephard battles inside for possession and a shot attempt.

Spartans cruise in 71-36 thrashing over Cougars

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]