Conference tourneys ramble on

Conference tournaments are underway for teams across the county. Many local teams have already met their fate, while others are continuing on in contests that were taking place Wednesday and Thursday in other counties.

East Central 2A

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses battled with Spring Creek on Tuesday night. In impressive fashion, Clinton snagged the first round win, setting up a duel with either Midway or Goldsboro in the second round on Thursday. Those two teams didn’t play until Wednesday, so expect a recap from that game in Friday’s edition.

Leading the Lady Horses in the scoring column was Ashlyn Williams with 22 points, Isa Banks with 18 points and Sha’Nyia Nurse with 12 points.

The Midway boys took on the No. 2-seed Spring Creek on Tuesday night.

Having struggled for the duration of regular season play, the Raiders knew Tuesday night’s game was going to be an uphill battle. Midway remained in contention, though, giving the higher seed Gators all they wanted. In the end though, the Raiders’ efforts fell short as Spring Creek came away with the 75-62 victory.

Now at 6-19 overall and 1-11 in conference play, Midway’s season has likely come to an end.

The Clinton boys and the Lakewood and Midway girls basketball teams were both in action on Wednesday night. Results from those games can be found in Friday’s edition.

Carolina 1A

The Lady Leopards from Lakewood took down Union on Monday night and were to travel to Rosewood High School on Wednesday, the site of the rest of the tournament, to tangle with the Princeton Lady Bulldogs.

Updates from that game will be provided in Friday’s edition.

The Lakewood boys took on North Duplin on Tuesday night, during which a close game was expected to unfold. With these two teams having already played two close contests during the regular season, Tuesday’s round three unfolded much the same as the Rebels won once again, 74-66. This loss puts the Leopards at 2-21 and will eliminate them from postseason play.

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats took on the top-seeded Lady Eagles from Rosewood on Monday night. A final score was not immediately available, but a schedule update on Rosewood’s MaxPreps site indicates that the Lady Eagles nabbed the win. This puts Hobbton winless on the season and will end their year at 0-23.

Clinton girls advance; Hobbton teams, Midway and Lakewood boys ousted

