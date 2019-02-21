Dark Horse soccer trio signs

Clinton High School’s Ashton Tyndall, left, Reid Taylor, center, and Peter Darden signed letters of intent to William Peace University in Raleigh, all three committing to playing on the school’s soccer team. The trio were part of the State 2A Champion team. See more in the weekend edition of The Sampson Independent. -

