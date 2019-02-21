CHS teams, Lady Raiders advance

File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Clinton’s Desmond Rayner looks for an open man behind the arc. The Horses took down Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and were set to tangle with top-seed Goldsboro Thursday. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Union’s Patrick Shepard gets two points on a layup attempt. Union was ousted by Princeton Wednesday night. -

With the Carolina 1A and East Central 2A Conference tournaments rolling on, area teams continue their pursuit to push deep into postseason play. For some county schools, that was achieved Wednesday night. For others, they may have endured season-ending losses.

Carolina 1A

After taking down Union on Monday night, the Lady Leopards of Lakewood traveled to host school Rosewood on Wednesday night for a tangle in the second round with Princeton. This game proved to be a rather one sided tilt that saw the Lady Bulldogs shred Lakewood, 51-16.

The game remained close in the first quarter as the teams battled out to a 11-6 score that found the lead in favor of Princeton.

From there, though, it was a downhill spiral for the Lady Leopards. Lakewood was pitched a shutout in the second quarter as the Lady Bulldogs surged ahead with 16 more points to make it 27-6 at halftime.

The game continued to get even more out of hand for Lakewood in the second half as points were just simply hard to come by. Only totaling 10 points in the second half, Lakewood went on to falter 51-16.

With an overall record of 9-15, the Lady Leopards have possibly participated in their final game, but will await for final confirmation this weekend for the revealing of the NCHSAA basketball brackets.

Meanwhile, Princeton was in contention with another Sampson County school on Wednesday, this time the Bulldogs boys taking on Union. Similarly, Princeton overwhelmed and outmatched the Spartans as they eliminated Union, 67-42.

The story of this game was simply put Princeton’s high-powered attack. The Bulldogs are capable of scoring quick and often and the Spartans just couldn’t match their intensity. A quick look at the box score indicates four consecutive quarters of Princeton scoring well into double digits while Union just couldn’t do so – not, at least, until the final score.

A 14-7 first quarter lead for Princeton swelled to 32-15 by halftime. The margin grew again in the third quarter as the score stood at 52-23. The teams played a little more evenly in the fourth quarter, but by then it was far too late. The Bulldogs sailed into the next round, earning the 67-42 victory.

With the loss, the Spartans are now 9-11 overall and have also quite possibly concluded their season. They, however, also await official confirmation from this weekend’s bracket unveiling.

East Central 2A

The Clinton Dark Horses also earned the first round win on Wednesday afternoon, taking down Wallace-Rose Hill, 69-62.

With scores and stats unavailable by press time, the win puts the Dark Horses at 13-12 overall and had Clinton up with a battle against the No. 1-seed Goldsboro on Thursday evening.

With Clinton boys and girls, as well as the Midway girls all remaining in contention, see a full rundown of all games from Thursday later at clintonnc.com and in the weekend edition.

In a previous game, Clinton’s Desmond Rayner looks for an open man behind the arc. The Horses took down Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and were set to tangle with top-seed Goldsboro Thursday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Desmond-Rayner.jpg In a previous game, Clinton’s Desmond Rayner looks for an open man behind the arc. The Horses took down Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and were set to tangle with top-seed Goldsboro Thursday. File Photo | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Union’s Patrick Shepard gets two points on a layup attempt. Union was ousted by Princeton Wednesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_UHS-Patrick-Shepard.jpg In a previous game, Union’s Patrick Shepard gets two points on a layup attempt. Union was ousted by Princeton Wednesday night. File Photo | Sampson Independent

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]