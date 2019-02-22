Lady Raiders cruise

File Photo | Sampson Independent In an earlier game, Midway’s J.J. Sanky goes up for a layup shot against Neuse Charter. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In an earlier game, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench battles around a defender from Wallace-Rose Hill. -

Midway’s Lady Raiders basketball team participated in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference on Wednesday afternoon where they took on James Kenan at James Kenan High School. Taking advantage of a smothering defense as well as a modest offensive effort, the Lady Raiders took down the host school, doubling up the Lady Tigers, 48-24.

Midway went right to work in the first period of the game, perhaps delivering the fatal blow. Midway seized a double digit advantage after one quarter of play and never relinquished it. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders led, 17-7.

Both teams enjoyed lesser offensive success in the second period but the overall tone of the quarter mirrored that of the first. The Lady Tigers only mustered up two points throughout the stanza as Midway upped the ante, posting 10 points to stretch their lead to 27-9 by halftime.

Not much changed following the intermission. In fact, the third quarter was nearly identical to the second. James Kenan again was held virtually scoreless, offering up just three points, while Midway again tallied double digit scoring at 13. With the third period scores added into the total, the Lady Raiders led impressively, 40-12.

With a good blend of substitutions sprawled across the duration of the fourth quarter, the script finally flipped to James Kenan’s favor but it was far beyond too little, too late. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers equaled their game total of 12 points to reach their final tally while Midway scored just eight. Even still, the win was in the hands of the Lady Raiders with the final score of 48-24.

Leading Midway were seniors Alyssa Wrench and J.J. Sankey, each having 13 points. Kris McKoy tallied six points. After that, scoring was a little more balanced with Jenna Pope hitting four, Alexis Jackson and Sydney Williams adding three, Allison Belflowers and Rylie Williams posting two.

With the win, Midway improves to 21-4 overall and was now set up for a rematch with Clinton, who had already bested the Lady Raiders twice in the regular season.

That game was set for 7 p.m. on Thursday with the winner set to take on the winner of East Duplin and Goldsboro in the Championship on Friday.

See Saturday’s edition for a full rundown from the Midway versus Clinton rematch on Thursday.

In an earlier game, Midway’s J.J. Sanky goes up for a layup shot against Neuse Charter. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-JJ.jpg In an earlier game, Midway’s J.J. Sanky goes up for a layup shot against Neuse Charter. File Photo | Sampson Independent In an earlier game, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench battles around a defender from Wallace-Rose Hill. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_MHS-Wrench-2.jpg In an earlier game, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench battles around a defender from Wallace-Rose Hill. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Win sets up rematch with Clinton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]