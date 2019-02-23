Taylor joins William Peace

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Reid Taylor signing his name of the dotted line for William Peace University with his parents during his signing day. Pictured from left - father Robert Taylor, Reid Taylor and mother Judy Taylor. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a game this past season, Taylor pushes the ball up field. -

With two Horses committed to William Peace, Reid Taylor, rounded out Wednesday’s signing ceremony at Clinton. Throwing his hat in with fellow teammates, Ashton Tyndall and Peter Darden, Taylor also joined the Pacers family.

Taylor was also one of the captains on the State Championship team that brought the first title to the program. A three year varsity player and mid-fielder for the Dark Horses, he had a rather fulfilling career under Brad Spell, especially in his senior season where across 26 games he garnered 34 points, netted 10 goals, and had 14 assists.

A hardworking career that has put him on the road to playing soccer at the college level, Taylor shared thoughts on his most recent achievement.

“It’s unbelievable. I always wanted to play soccer at the college level and finishing the high school season like we did and getting to sign at the end of it, it’s perfect,” Taylor proclaimed.

Now that his spot in college is secured, he joins with his long time teammates Darden and Tyndall. Not only those two, but also former Horses standout, Ivan Ponce, is already a member of the Pacers. With a year under his belt and coming in with two teammates, Taylor expressed his positivity about going into college with such strong support.

“Going to Peace with the guys is definitely going to make the transition easier. Same with the adjustments to college since I’m going with my bros,” Taylor said with a smile. “It’s going to be perfect, when we all visited we decided then and there that we were going to go.”

Taylor, like both his signee brothers, shared a little on what has kept him dedicated to soccer.

“I love soccer more than anything else and it’s something I just can’t imagine not playing so I couldn’t hang up my boots in high school,” Taylor said.

As with all future college athletes, academics is as equally important as the sport their set to play. For Taylor, he already knows what path he wishes to pursue during his time at Peace. Straying away from business like his signing teammates, the sciences are where Taylor’s sights are set, in biology to be specific.

“I plan to major in biology and then to get into physical therapy when I graduate,” Taylor remarked.

Much like every college signee thus far at Clinton High, shoutouts and thanks to those that helped them get to signing day is in their final words and Taylor’s were no different.

“I just have to give a shoutout to all the coaches I’ve ever had, from travel soccer all the way through high school,” he concluded.

With the addition of Taylor, William Peace now adds three more Dark Horses to their roster. As he along with Tyndall, Darden and Ponce prepare to take the field together once again in the Pacers upcoming 2019-20 season.

Clinton Soccer Athlete solidifies collegiate path

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

