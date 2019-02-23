Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Four year varsity player, Peter Darden, shares a grin with his parents during his intent signing to Peace. Pictured from left - father Jay Darden, Peter Darden and mother Paula Darden. Four year varsity player, Peter Darden, shares a grin with his parents during his intent signing to Peace. Pictured from left - father Jay Darden, Peter Darden and mother Paula Darden. - File Photo | Sampson Independent In a game from this season, Darden goes up against his opponent to head the ball towards a teammate. -

Peter Darden was the second of three Dark Horses that signed his letter of intent at Clinton High this past Wednesday, signing his name on the dotted line for William Peace University as well. He’ll join fellow teammates Ashton Tyndall and Reid Taylor at the homeland of the Pacers.

A four year varsity player under head coach Brad Spell, Darden had quite a career while donning the Horses uniform. Playing in over 70 games in his four years on varsity, he racked up 44 points, which is complimented by his 14 goals and 16 assists in just his senior year, numbers that helped the Horses claim their first state title in 2018-19.

A captain along with Tyndall and Taylor of the State Championship winning squad, Darden is quite well known. Not just for his accolades on the field but off the field as well, which earned him the WRAL Extra Effort Award. A three sport athlete, soccer, tennis and basketball, he’s been a leader in all aspects during his time at Clinton High.

Qualities that have earned him a chance to play at the college level.

Darden shared some thought on finalph reaching this point.

“It feels great being able to go and play with Ashton and Reid at the next level, I’m just really excited,” Darden said.

Much like his teammates, Darden shares their dedication for the sport, a topic he expressed more on along with what with its feels like for him to attend college with his fellow Horses.

“My dedication comes from my coaches, teammates, especially my family, all my supporters and of course God,” Darden said.

“Going to college with some of my teammates makes it a little bit less stressful and comforting, knowing that I’ll have them there to talk to and just be there with definitely helps,” he added.

Darden is no stranger in terms of doing well academically while at Clinton High, something he plans to continue in college as he works toward getting his business administration degree.

“I plan on getting my degree in business administration while at Peace, although I’m not really sure what I want to do with my degree yet,” Darden said.

While Darden may be a man that’s not very loud or long winded, he, like Tyndall before, never forgot to give shoutouts to those that helped him, while continuing to keep it short and sweet.

“I just want give shoutouts to all my family members, my coaches and the community,” Darden concluded.

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

