Lady Raiders stun Clinton

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Isa Banks beats Midway’s Alexis Jackson to the hoop for a 2-point layup on Thursday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent J.J. Sankey applies some defensive pressure against Clinton’s Sha’Nyia Nurse, who looks for an open teammate. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s J.J. Sankey comes up court quickly looking to make something happen. She had a game-high 24 points on Thursday. -

Quite the scene unfolded Friday night at James Kenan High School in the second round of the girls East Central 2A Conference Basketball Tournament.

Clinton and Midway, two teams with plenty of history with one another of late, met up for the third time this season on the hardwood. The first two meetings were absolute battles, but it was the Lady Dark Horses that earned the season sweep during the regular season, defeating the Lady Raiders twice.

For much of the game on Friday, it looked like Clinton was going to make it three in a row, but Midway had finally had enough. Down by 17 points at one point in the second half — and 10 in the fourth quarter — the Lady Raiders pulled off an incredible feat.

They closed the game out on their biggest run of the contest to take down the No. 2-seed Lady Dark Horses, 63-61.

Jenna Pope got Midway going in the first quarter, opening the up scoring with a jumper to make it 2-0. That was one of the few highlights for the Lady Raiders in the first quarter, however, as Ashlyn Williams answered with an offensive rebound and put-back to tie it up 2-2.

From there, hitting free throws and cashing in on a pair three-pointers from Isa Banks, Clinton mounted a 10-1 run to emerge with a 12-3 lead, prompting a Midway timeout. The timeout proved beneficial as the Lady Raiders tallied a couple more scores to get back into contention at 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the game shift into what looked to be headed to a blow out. Midway stalled to begin the period but just about everything was going right for Clinton as the Lady Dark Horses poured it on. Clinton hit their double-digit lead with 6:46 remaining before halftime as they hit three straight baskets to make it 20-10.

J.J. Sankey finally hit a layup to stop the run momentarily, but the Lady Dark Horses didn’t skip a beat. Six more points against just one layup from Midway saw the lead at its largest yet at 26-13.

The Lady Raiders had their opportunities early, but they were significantly hampered by missed shots in all facets of the game. Free throws, layups, and jumpers just would not go through the hoop for Midway. For Clinton, though, that wasn’t entirely the case as they continued to enjoy an explosion of points in the second quarter.

With 3:38 still left in the first half, Clinton continued to display a dominating effort to lead 28-13. The Lady Dark Horses lead grew to as much as 36-19 and stood at 36-21 at halftime.

Midway was down at halftime, but they were certainly not out.

As the third quarter got underway, the Lady Raiders already showed flashes of trying to claw their way back in. Sankey, Kris McKoy, and Alyssa Wrench were all key in Midway scoring the first eight points of the second half to make it 36-29.

Perhaps one of the most critical moments of the second half was already unfolding when Sankey went to the free throw line, looking to make it an 11 straight. Facing three free-throws, the senior uncharacteristically missed all three attempts, leaving the score at 36-29.

The missed free throws gave way to Clinton completely undoing everything the Lady Raiders had just done as they countered with a 9-0 run to pull back ahead at 45-29. As the game shifted to the fourth quarter, Clinton led 47-36 as the third period concluded.

To start the final period of play, Midway once again kicked things off with a small spurt to make it 47-40 early. The Lady Raiders continued to push and chip away at the lead as again they were back within striking distance at 52-47.

Clinton, though, countered and pushed the lead back to ten points at 57-47 with 4:51 to go.

Having had a couple comeback attempts already turned away, the Lady Raiders positioned themselves for one final push throughout the games final four minutes.

A couple of made baskets and a free throw by Sankey brought Midway right back into the mix with the score at 57-52. Clinton continued to play equalizer, making a basket to push the lead back to 59-52.

The Lady Raiders, though, weren’t going to be denied.

Sankey and Pope sank their free throws on back-to-back possessions to bring the margin to the closest it had been since way back at the beginning of the game at 59-56.

The score sat at 59-56 as the game clock hovered inside two minutes. Then, with 56.3 on the clock, Rylie Williams sunk a jumper at the top of the key to make it a one point game at 59-58.

Down the stretch, Clinton was handed numerous opportunities from the free throw line, but the Lady Dark Horses were feeling the pressure. Jada Lee, Sha’Nyia Nurse, and Ashlyn Williams all missed all of their free throws in the closing moments, opening the door for Midway.

With 50.0 left on the clock, Sankey found herself on the line when she went one for two to tie the game up at 59-59. On the ensuing possession, Banks was fouled and gifted two more free throws for the Lady Dark Horses.

Unlike her teammates, Banks stood with ice in her veins as the sophomore hit nothing but net on her two freebies to give Clinton the 61-59 lead with 36.5 seconds left.

Then it happened. The unprecedented.

As a team, Midway finished 1-of-18 from three-point range. That one made three-point basket was the biggest and loudest shot of the game. With time winding down and running out for Midway, sophomore Allison Belflowers fired the dagger and connected on her teams only three-pointer of the game that ignited the gym and propelled Midway to the 62-61 lead.

From there, Clinton went empty on it’s last possessions and Sankey added one final free throw as Midway stunned Clinton, 63-61.

In his post game comments, Clinton head coach Chris Owens remained poised identified what went wrong for his team.

“We didn’t finish,” he affirmed. “We didn’t execute our offense, we missed a bunch of free throws and our concentration down the stretch wasn’t where it needed to be to beat a team like Midway,” he continued.

Owens reflected on what his Lady Dark Horses did right in the first two meetings to get the win and lamented on what was lacking this time around.

“The first two games we did everything we needed to do to get the wins but tonight we didn’t execute at the end and it cost us.”

“I’m still proud of the way we fought, though. We’ll bounce back from this. We’ll get back to the drawing board and get ready for the big tournament,” he concluded.

On the other side of things stood Midway’s Allen McLamb, who beamed with pride in the postgame.

“They played their butts off,” said McLamb of his Lady Raiders. “The whole team played like they knew they could down the stretch and I’m very proud of them.”

“We were missing shots early — we couldn’t make a basket. But, I told them at halftime to trust in what they do and play through it and good things would happen.”

“We came out in the second half and kept battling and kept fighting and picked up a great win for Midway basketball,” McLamb concluded.

Leading the offensive effort for Clinton was Williams with 24 points, Nurse with 16 and Banks with 11.

For Midway, Sankey also tallied 24 points, followed by Alyssa Wrench with 10 points, eight from Pope and six apiece by sisters Rylie and Sydney Williams.

With the loss, Clinton sits at 20-6 overall and will await the unveiling of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs Brackets on Saturday to see where they land.

For Midway, the win moves them to 22-4 overall and positioned them in the East Central Conference Tournament Championship game on Friday, who also swept the Lady Raiders in the regular season. That game was at 6 p.m. See results later at clintonnc.com and a full wrapup and look forward to state brackets early next week in the Sampson Independent.

Midway rallies to oust Lady Horses in ECC Semis

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

