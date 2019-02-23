Clinton falls to Goldsboro

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Cameron Lawson goes up inside for the contested layup. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Carson Ellis leaps for a short jumper from the wing. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Jalen Owens possesses the ball and looks to drive inside, looking to make something happen. -

Back in action for the second day in a row, the Clinton Dark Horses travelled down to James Kenan High School, seeking to stay in contention in the East Central 2A Conference Basketball Tournament. One night removed from a win over Wallace-Rose Hill, the No. 1 seed Goldsboro stood in the way of the Dark Horses doing just that. Though Clinton fought hard and kept the game close, the Cougars were just too much for the Dark Horses to overcome as Goldsboro took the win, 65-53.

Clinton got out to a decent start, taking a small lead to start the game, but Goldsboro was only going to allow them so much. The Cougars ignited and seized the control of the game throughout the first quarter as the raced out to a sizzling 21-12 lead.

Goldsboro built on the lead throughout the duration of the second quarter, but the Dark Horses continued to battle to keep it close. With 5:30 on the clock in the second period, Clinton turned a 26-14 deficit quickly into just a 26-18 margin with back-to-back goals. After a layup by the Cougars made it 28-18, the Dark Horses drew right back with a three-ball to make it 28-21.

With an emphatic dunk that ignited their fans, Goldsboro got things back under control in taking a 36-25 lead by halftime.

After the break, though down, Clinton certainly wasn’t out.

The Dark Horses made things interesting to start the second half, scoring on two straight possessions and drawing a charge to fire up their momentum. With another made basket, Clinton was right back in contention at 37-33.

A Goldsboro three-pointer was a quick dagger to the Dark Horses comeback efforts, but Clinton converted one of their own to pull right back at 40-36.

Unfortunately for the Dark Horses, this was pretty much all that Clinton could make happen. The Cougars lead oscillated between four to six points throughout the closing moments of the third quarter and the lead stood at 44-39 headed to the final period.

To start the fourth quarter, Clinton again drew back within three as the score sat at 44-41, but just as they did all throughout the third quarter, the Cougars turned away every comeback attempt. The lead gradually grew for Goldsboro as the margin inched its way wider. From 44-41, the lead grew to 48-41. Clinton answered, though, getting back to within 50-45, but the Dark Horses just couldn’t clear the hurdle. Loose balls and rebounds were also not bouncing Clinton’s way as Goldsboro finally sunk a basket in perhaps one of the more critical possessions down the stretch. After a flurry of misses shots and offensive rebounds, the Cougars finally sank a basket to run the lead back to 56-50.

From there, Goldsboro closed the game out on a 9-3 run to claim the win, 65-53.

Leading the scoring charge for the Dark Horses was Cameron Lawson and Dieon Venable each with 18 points. Desmond Rayner contributed eight points, Jalen Owens had seven and Carson Ellis had two points.

With the loss, Clinton sits at 13-13 overall on the season. The Dark Horses will await their fate in the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs, for which the brackets will be unveiled on Saturday.

Dark Horses ousted in second round

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

