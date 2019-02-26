NCHSAA brackets: 3 local teams in

With the 2019 NCHSAA 2A Basketball Tournament set to begin tonight, three area teams all made the cut and are set to begin their quests for a solid postseason run. Two area teams that made the tournament will already be competing against one another in Tuesday’s first round. The Midway and Clinton girls basketball teams will face each other for a whopping fourth time this season.

The other county team qualifying for the NCHSAA tournament was the Clinton boys, who will also face off against East Central Conference foe, Goldsboro.

Midway at Clinton

For the fourth time this season, the Lady Raiders and the Lady Dark Horses will meet up on the hardwood, this time, though, they’ll will be battling to keep their seasons alive.

Midway went 22-5 during the regular season and 8-4 in East Central Conference play. Two of their five losses have been at the hands of the Lady Horses. With all things factored in, the Lady Raiders Midway was given the No. 21 overall seed.

For Clinton, they finished 20-6 overall and 10-2 in the East Central Conference. One of their losses was handed to them by Midway in last weeks ECC Tournament. With all things considered, the Lady Dark Horses were given the No. 12 overall seed.

Insight: This is a game that had no business being played this early in the postseason. I’m not sure how avoidable this could have been, but it’s unfortunate that two teams with so much history that have each had stellar seasons are going to knock one another out in the first round. To make matters worse, the victor will likely end up facing East Duplin in the second round, provided the Lady Panthers can get by the No. 28 seed Wheatmore. So with that in mind, we’re looking at a repeat of last weeks East Central Conference tournament. Again, I don’t know how avoidable this is, but some consideration should have been made in regards to the seeding process.

With my rant out of the way, this game is going to be fun. Clinton and Midway have already had three very tough battles, and even when the Lady Dark Horses looked like they were going to run the Lady Raiders right out of the gym last week, Midway rallied from a big deficit to stun Clinton. Now with a rematch set back inside the Corral, the Lady Dark Horses are no doubt going to be seeking revenge.

Clinton at Goldsboro

The other team to make postseason play is the Clinton Dark Horse men. They’ll travel up to Goldsboro tonight for their fourth meeting of the season against the Cougars.

Completing the regular season at 13-13 overall and 5-7 in the ECC, the Dark Horses earned the No. 30 seed while Goldsboro earned the No. 3 overall seed with a 21-4 overall record and 11-1 ECC record.

Insight: While I still don’t love this matchup in the first round, it’s a little more understandable than the girls matchup. Goldsboro earning a much higher seed than Clinton makes sense for the matchup to occur this early in the playoffs, but a much higher seed doesn’t mean that Goldsboro is overwhelmingly better. With the exception of one game, these two teams played two relatively close games throughout the regular season but in the grand scheme of things, Goldsboro has been the superior team. For the Dark Horses, upsetting the Cougars tonight is going to be a tall order, but it can be done.

All other area teams from Lakewood, Union and Hobbton, as well as the Midway boys, did not qualify for playoff contention.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clinton-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Midway-Logo-1.jpg

Clinton, Midway girls set for rematch; CHS boys face Goldsboro

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]