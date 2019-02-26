Midway falls in ECC title game

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Allison Belflowers leaps for a floating jumpshot on Friday. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench fires a jumper from the left side on Friday. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Kris McKoy tries to shake off an East Duplin defender as she heads toward the basket on Friday. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Sydney Williams looks for a shot opportunity against an East Duplin defender. - -

One night removed from their stunning last-second win over Clinton, Midway found themselves duking it out with East Duplin at James Kenan High School on Friday, playing for the East Central Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Title. In another close battle, East Duplin came out on the winning side, edging the Lady Raiders, 46-40.

Friday’s title game would follow a completely different script than the two regular season matchups between these two teams, which saw East Duplin run away easily with victories. This time, however, the Lady Panthers needed a fourth quarter surge to lift them up and over Midway.

Turnovers hampered both teams ability to find a rhythm in the first quarter.

East Duplin held the lead through much of the first quarter, however, Alyssa Wrench’s layup with 1:20 left in the first bounced in for Midway’s first lead of the night, 10-8.

The Lady Raiders achieved a small deficit that grew to four by the end of the quarter, settling at a 12-8 Midway advantage.

Midway went on to lead for the remainder of the half.

Turning their good defense into offense would help aid the cause. In fact, the Lady Raiders upper hand grew to eight at one point, with two minutes left in the half. The nice lead for Midway wouldn’t last long, though, because East Duplin went on a 7-2 run to close out the half, leaving Midway with a meager 25-22 lead at the intermission.

Out of the break, East Duplin showed more intensity. Several runs by the Lady Panthers trimmed or even gave them the lead, but it wouldn’t be until the last six minutes that Midway lost the lead for good.

Indeed, East Duplin saw the lead, albeit a tiny 26-25 advantage in the first two minutes of the half. Midway found it hard to find the bucket in the early goings of the second half— held scoreless until 4:34 was left in the third. J.J. Sankey would finally open the scoring for her team when her jumper fell in giving the lead back to Midway. The 27-26 Lady Raiders lead was short lived, though. Just like the end of the first half, East Duplin rallied to a 7-2 run, tying their biggest lead of the game yet, 33-29.

A timeout was promptly called by Midway coach Allen McLamb.

His team responded well after the breather, trimming the deficit to one at 34-33 by the end of the third quarter.

Just as the score indicated the crowd was in for quite a final frame to determine the East Central Conference Tournament Champion.

The quarter couldn’t have started more poorly for the Lady Panthers.

East Duplin was frantic, committing open court turnovers, which Midway cashed in for a 37-34 lead with 6:27 left in regulation. Lady Panthers head coach, Mark Lane, was not pleased with his teams play to open the quarter. He delivered that message in a timeout intended to halt the 5-2 Midway rally.

The timeout was the panacea his team needed. Turning up the pressure, East Duplin forced the kind of turnovers that Midway was capitalizing on to begin the fourth.

To conclude the game, the Lady Panthers went on a 16-3 run for the final six minutes of the game, which brought them the 46-40 win over Midway and the 2018-19 ECC Tournament Title.

Proving to be a major difference in the tilt, Midway went four-of-15 from the free throw line. McLamb pointed this out after the game.

“Don’t make your foul shots, you don’t win. It’s that simple,” McLamb enforced.

Asked what happened in the final six minutes of the game, McLamb was stern in his delivery.

“We didn’t move the ball well. This may be my fault, but I didn’t run the proper rotation that we should, but, I needed my speed to match their speed.”

“If we ran a better rotation and make our foul shots, we would’ve won, I think.”

Overall, McLamb was impressed by his teams performance throughout their tournament run.

“From the way we played East Duplin in the regular season to now, I believe we are leaps and bounds better today. I was scared that my team had peaked too early, but I apologized to them in the locker room, and told them ‘You still have it!’”

“We’re going to go in the gym on Monday and work on three or four things and be ready to go play whoever we are matched up with on Tuesday,” McLamb said following the game.

Wrench notched another double-double for the Lady Raiders with her 14 points and 14 rebounds. Sankey also turned in a strong game, scoring 16 of her own.

The Lady Raiders finished the tournament play with a 22-5 overall record for the year, while East Duplin boasted a 25-1 record, with their lone loss coming at the hands of Clinton.

Hoping to have improved their seeding with the deep tourney run, Midway patiently awaited until Saturday to find out who the NCHSAA matched them up with in the 2A state playoffs. Just after noon, it was revealed they would once again meet up with the Clinton Lady Dark Horses, who Midway rallied to beat 63-61 to advance to the ECC title game.

East Duplin rallies past Lady Raiders, 46-40

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

