After a championship run at Clinton High School, Ashton Tyndall is poised to play soccer at the next level, and is joining his teammates at William Peace in Raleigh.

Tyndall joins a Pacers team that had a pretty decent year during the 2018-19 season. Finishing the year at 8-5-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference. A season that took them to the USA South Quarterfinal where they lost to North Carolina Wesleyan College.

The home of the Pacers was the right fit for Tyndall as he shared his thoughts on finally signing to the next level and why William Peace was the correct choice for him, a place where he’ll join with his soccer brothers, Peter Darden and Reid Taylor.

“It took a lot of work but it’s all paid off. We’ve got three going to William Peace which is really cool. We all get to stay together, which is really nice since we’ve been playing together all our lives and it’s just going to be cool to continue that at college,” Tyndall said.

“It’s just going to be great because we’re all going to know each other, how we play and our styles,” Tyndall continued. “We got one playing wing, another a midfielder and I’m a defender so it just meshes real well and it’s good to stay together with my boys.”

“As far as choosing Peace, I toured and got to know them real well and I just knew that it was the place for me,” he added.

As with most athletes that eventually sign to play college sports, Tyndall has a serious love and dedication for his sport. Tyndall shared a little on the origin of that play.

“Honestly, coach Brad Spell. He pushed me over the summer and he’s the one that’s pushed me over the past four years. I’m going to keep pushing with him in the upcoming summer too with the high school group because I’ve got to get in shape for next year,” Tyndall said.

Now that his spot at the college level is secured, academics are now just as important as they’ve ever been. Something Tyndall knows all too well as a degree in business is what he plans to pursue at Peace.

“I plan to do much better in college than I did in high school. I plan to stay more focused and just concentrate on academics and soccer and that’s about it,” Tyndall said.

“As far as my degree, I plan to go there for business management and get a degree in business. After that I’ll either take over my dads business or start my own, just got to let things play out and see what happens,” he remarked.

With his day all but wrapped up, he ended it with gratitude for those that helped him reach this point.

“I just have to say thank you to everyone that’s got me to this point. My friends and especially my family, they push me so hard and kept me where I’m at,” Tyndall concluded.

Ashton Tyndall smiles alongside his parents during his signing day to William Peace. Pictured, from left, are: mother Christie Tyndall, Ashton and father Allen Tyndall. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Ashton-Tyndall-1.jpg Ashton Tyndall smiles alongside his parents during his signing day to William Peace. Pictured, from left, are: mother Christie Tyndall, Ashton and father Allen Tyndall. Ashton Tyndall dribbles the ball upfield during the state championship game against Newton-Conover. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_CHS-Ashton-Tyndall-2-1.jpg Ashton Tyndall dribbles the ball upfield during the state championship game against Newton-Conover. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Athlete joins ‘soccer brothers’ at collegiate level

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer