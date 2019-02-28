Goldsboro eliminates Clinton

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Dieon Venable goes up for a layup attempt as Goldsboro’s Xavion Atkinson soars for a block attempt. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Cameron Lawson works the sideline against a Goldsboro defender. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Michael Hicks goes up for a layup attempt on Tuesday night. -

On the road for their fourth matchup of the season against East Central 2A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champions, Goldsboro, the Clinton Dark Horses had an upset in mind as they got their basketball playoffs journey underway.

Indeed, Clinton came out firing, showcasing that they meant business in going for the knockout punch. The Cougars, though, proved to be the tough team that they were believed to be, coming and back and hanging on for the 69-59 victory to eliminate the Dark Horses.

Acknowledging that accomplishing that feat was going to be a tall order prior to the game, head coach Ron Davis stated that he thought the game was going to come down to rebounding.

In the first quarter, the Dark Horses came out of the gate with plenty of energy as their defensive intensity disrupted the Cougars offensive effort. This energy transferred to the offensive front as Clinton ran out to an 8-0 lead to force the hands of Goldsboro to signal for timeout. Out of the timeout, Clinton continues to surge, making it difficult for the Cougars to get quality shots. Their lead grew to as much as 13-0 before Goldsboro was able to begin to turn the tide. A small spurt by the Cougars to close the quarter showed that they were down but not out as the margin closed to 17-11.

In the second quarter, the momentum continued to swing in the favor of Goldsboro, albeit slowly but surely. Just under 7:00 minutes to go, the Dark Horses signaled for a timeout to try and stem the Cougars rally. With 6:10 on the clock, the Dark Horses headed to the bench to discuss things over with their lead sitting at 19-16.

Out of the timeout, the Dark Horses saw their lead jolt back up to 23-16, but with 2:30 left until halftime, the Cougars capped off a 7-0 run to tie the game.

Carson Ellis quickly countered with a basket on the other end to put Clinton back out in front at 25-23, but Goldsboro wasn’t done. The Cougars again scored 5-straight, sinking a three-ball to grab their first lead of the game at 28-25. Michael Hicks countered with two free-throws to make it 28-27, but Goldsboro led at the break, 31-29.

Out of the break, the Cougars scored the first two baskets to stretch their lead to six at 35-26, but Clinton responded with a 10-0 run to go ahead 39-35 and force the Cougars to burn another timeout. From there, though, Goldsboro posted a 13-5 advantage throughout the rest of the quarter to give the Cougars a 48-44 lead headed to the final quarter of play.

In the final frame, the game continued to be a battle as the Goldsboro lead oscillated between two and five points. The Dark Horses were scrappy down the stretch, but they just couldn’t find the gusto to get over the hump. As the game entered its final stages, the Cougars were able to maintain enough distance and make enough free throws to put Clinton away.

Even though the final margin was 69-59, the game was much closer than that down the stretch. With 1:06 left, Clinton trailed just 60-59 and were legitimately one play away from the outcome being much different. Turnovers – and Goldsboro making their free throws – really hindered the Dark Horses, though, as the Cougars went on to post the 69-59 win.

Even though disappointed in the loss, Davis had nothing but praise for his team.

“Man, we were right there,” Davis remarked. ““We knew their three-headed monster was tough. We came out and played a Diamond and One defense on theim and it worked. We got out to a great start but knew they’d make a run at us.”

“They’re a great team, poised and well-coached. We knew we’d get their best shot. We were right there with them all the way to the end, but just had too many turnovers there at the end. But I’m proud of those guys in that locker room. They played their butts off and gave me everything they had.”

Leading the charge for the Dark Horses was Hicks with 18 points and Dieon Venable with 13 points. Clinton also picked up solid contribution from a handful of other players including Cameron Lawson and Ellis with eight points each, seven points from Jalen Owens, and five points from Desmond Rayner.

With the season now concluded, six Dark Horse seniors have concluded their careers on the basketball court for Clinton High. Those players are L’Darion Simmons, Elijaha McPhail, Lawson, Darden, Owens and Hicks.

Clinton finishes the season at 13-15 overall.

