Lady Horses advance

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams attacking the basket while slicing through two Raider defenders. - Sha’Nyia Nurse goes up for a contested layup against Midway’s Alyssa Wrench. - JJ Sankey rising up over Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams for two of her 16 points. -

The Lady Horses got an immediate shot at revenge Tuesday night against the Lady Raiders, following their defeat against Midway during the conference tournament. It was just as tough a battle this go-around as it was then, but this time Clinton came out on top, 76-66, to advance in the NCHSAA Girls 2A State Basketball playoffs.

Toe-to-toe, nail-biter and down to the wire: all three of these describe every moment of the closest game played in the Horses gym all season. Thanks to a 10-0 run in the final two minutes of regulation, the Lady Horses were finally able to put the lid on Midway’s season. This marked the end of their fourth meeting in single year, a series of games that favored Clinton 3-1.

Clinton head coach, Chris Owens, knew this was going to be another tough battle and shared this after the game.

“Round four and it was a battle battle battle between two rivals in an extremely tough conference,” Owens said. “We knew this was going to be a hard fought game. It was and our girls really stuck together.”

“They really had us in the first half in terms of playing their game. We were able to make the adjustments and picked it up to our speed in the third and got the tempo back on our side which helped in the end,” Owens added.

While it’s true that they picked up tempo on both ends of the court, Clinton found themselves in a tight spot coming out of halftime. The Lady Raiders closed out the first half with a slight lead at 31-30 then opened up the third with a 9-0 run to claim their biggest lead of the night.

The Horses were visibly frustrated but rallied to close the gap and tied the game up again minutes later at 41-41. From that tie onward the lead would never reach higher than two points until the final moments.

With the game nearing its climax, neither team found separation and it remained tied 66-66 with 2:08 left to play. From there, it was all Clinton during those final two minutes after Ashlyn Williams hit the shot that would spark the Lady Horses 10-0 run to close the game out.

Aside from their defensive intensity picking up, Clinton shot the ball much better in the second half. Their bench play was key and the crowd support was phenomenal for both teams as the gym roared all night. All aspects Owens pointed out as well.

“I think the biggest difference in this game and when we lost to them was our free throw shooting. We shot from the line much better than we did then and we just shot the ball better overall in the second half,” Owens said. “Our bench really helped us out as well. While they didn’t play a whole lot of minutes, they really helped us out.”

“Man what a crowd we had, too. The fans were really into it on both sides and the benches were into it also. Everyone playing just made this game a real pleasure to be a part of,” he added. “No one person stood out in this game. It was a real team effort to get this win and now it’s time to get ready for East Duplin.”

Scoring was in abundance and spread around all over both rosters but for the Lady Horses, Williams led the way. She finished the night with a strong 28 point game. Sha’Nyia Nurse and Isa Banks were right behind her with Nurse having a killer night, racking up 21 points, and Banks also playing exceptionally well with 18 points.

JJ Sankey did most of the damage for the Lady Raiders and finished the night with a solid 16 points. Alexis Jackson, Jenna Pope and Alyssa Wrench all had strong performances for Midway also. Jackson trailed right behind Sankey with14 points, Pope had 12 points, and Wrench rounded out leading scorers with 10 points.

With the fourth and final meeting between these two long time rivals concluded, Clinton walks away victorious and brings their overall record to 21-6 as they advance to the second round where they travel to face the Panthers of East Duplin on Thursday.

As for Midway, their season comes to a close with this loss, thus ending a very good season with an overall record of 22-6.

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

