Hobbton Middle girls rally

Hobbton Middle hosted Midway Middle in girls soccer action Tuesday afternoon in a nonconference matchup.

Kelsey Tart and Amalia Parker for Midway got the Lady Raiders out to a quick 2-0 lead just 15 minutes into the match. To answer, Hobbton’s Monica Hernandez scored ten minutes later up the middle of the Raider’s defense to cut the lead in half. The score remained 2-1 going into the halftime break.

“We came out really flat at the start of the game. Nobody wanted to challenge the ball. Midway ran it down our throats,” said Hobbton coach Damon Burnett.

Out of the break, the Lady Wildcats came out a different team in the second half. Olivia Williams would score two goals and Jasmine Solar, Nicole Hernandez, Fernanda Garcia all added a goal for the Lady Wildcats. Kelsey Tart would score her second goal for the Lady Raiders in the second half, but Hobbton went on to win the contest, 6-3.

With the win in hand, the Lady Wildcats will suit up and head to Union on Thursday for another county-rival showdown.

