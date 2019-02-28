Wooten shines on the course

Amy Wooten carded a three-day score of 213 in a career-best finish. -

Freshman Amy Wooten turned in a career-best and record-setting performance in the spring semester debut for the Western Carolina women’s golf team at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic. Entering the final round tied atop the individual leaderboard, the first-year striker put the finishing touches on a school-record 54-hole score of 3-under par 213 on Tuesday, coming home with a podium finish in a two-way tie for third.

Behind Wooten’s career performance, the Catamounts finished 21st overall in the 49-team field, sliding 10 total positions over the final 18 holes with a team score of 908 – WCU’s best 54-hole team score since 2015.

Over the three-day spring-opening event, Wooten carded her collegiate career-low round of 3-under par 69 over the opening 18 holes. All told, the Clinton, N.C., broke the 16-year old school record for a three-round tournament score of 215 (72-74-69) previously held by Brandy Andersen, a member of the WCU Athletics Hall of Fame with the 2002-03 women’s golf team.

Wooten carded a double-bogey and a bogey on two of her first five holes on Tuesday to open at 3-over par. However, she regrouped to birdie the par-3 15th among 12 pars including the final eight-consecutive to close her round. Wooten finished tied for first among the tournament field in birdies with 13, adding 34 total pars over the 54-hole event giving WCU its first top 10 individual finish since April of 2017.

For the Catamounts, sophomore Maya White had an up-and-down final round countering eight holes of bogey-or-worse with three birdies to shoot 6-over par 78 and a three-day total of 228, tied for 99th in the 254-golfer field. The Fletcher, N.C., native finished with her 54-hole career-low tournament at 228.

White’s classmate Hazel Martin slipped into a tie for 120th after a final-round 7-over par 79 and a tournament tally of 231 while junior Brianna Plummer matched her 54-hole career benchmark of 236 (73-83-80) at the first tournament of the spring. Plummer came home in a tie for 156th overall. Rounding out WCU’s scoring five was sophomore Harper Gilreath, finishing tied for 234th overall in her first action of the season.

Coastal Carolina jumped up from the runner-up spot in Tuesday’s final round, finishing tied atop the team leaderboard with North Florida to share the tournament championship with matching scores of 865. Tulsa climbed two spots into the third-place position at 872 with Delaware (874) and South Florida (875) rounding out the top five.

North Florida’s Sydney Shrader jumped two spots to take the individual medalist honors by a stroke over USF’s Ramya Meenakshisundaram, 207-to-208. Katlyn Shutt of Youngstown State charged to the third-place tie with WCU’s Wooten, advancing 15 spots over the final round with a 5-under par score of 67 on Tuesday to finish at 3-under, 213.

Western Carolina returns to action in mid-March, traveling out west to the Longbow Golf Course in Mesa, Ariz., for the Clover Cup hosted by Notre Dame. The three-day tournament begins Friday, March 15 and concludes on Sunday, March 17.

Amy Wooten carded a three-day score of 213 in a career-best finish. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Clinton-Amy-Wooten.jpg Amy Wooten carded a three-day score of 213 in a career-best finish.

Clinton native, WCU freshman posts 54-hole school record

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]