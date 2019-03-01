Wooten named Golfer of the Week

WCU | Sampson Independent Amy Wooten - WCU | Sampson Independent Amy Wootenin action as she chips a shot toward the flag. -

Western Carolina freshman Amy Wooten, a Clinton native, has been named the Southern Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week, selected and announced by the league office from nominations submitted by the media relations staffs of each member institution.

With her first collegiate career award, Wooten is the ninth WCU women’s golfer to claim weekly honors from the Southern Conference all-time – and the first Catamount since 2016 to collect plaudits.

Wooten turned in the best performance of her young career at the spring-opening Kiawah Island Spring Classic, finishing in a career-best tie for third place in the 254-golfer field – among the largest intercollegiate women’s golf tournaments in the nation. Along the way, the Clinton, N.C., native broke the school record for a three-round tournament, carding a 54-hole score of 3-under par, 213 (69-70-74) to best the 16-year old benchmark of 215 (72-74-69) previously held by Brandy Andersen, who is a member of the WCU Athletics Hall of Fame with the 2002-03 women’s golf team.

In Sunday’s opening round, Wooten posted a career-low single-round score of 3-under par 69 to sit in a tie for second-place a third of the way through the Kiawah Island Spring Classic, carding six birdies including four of her final seven holes. She again charted six birdies in Monday’s second round, shooting 2-under par 70, moving atop the leader board into a first-place tie after 36 of the scheduled 54 holes.

On Tuesday, the first-year striker put the finishing touches on the school-record 54-hole score by shooting par on 15 of her final 18 holes and countering a double-bogey and a bogey with a birdie on the back nine to shoot 2-over par, 74. All told, Wooten finished tied for first among the tournament field in birdies with 13, adding 34 total pars over the 54-hole event giving WCU its first top 10 individual finish since April of 2017.

Behind Wooten’s career showing, the Catamounts finished 21st overall in the 49-team field with a team score of 908 – WCU’s best 54-hole team score since 2015.

Western Carolina returns to action in mid-March, traveling out west to the Longbow Golf Course in Mesa, Ariz., for the Clover Cup hosted by Notre Dame. The three-day tournament begins Friday, March 15 and concludes on Sunday, March 17.

Clinton native earns Southern Conference honor as freshman

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

