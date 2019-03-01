Leopards nip Dark Horses

Clinton’s Blake Smith slides safely into third base, beating the throw. - Lakewood’s Dawson Batts takes a swing during his plate appearance on Wednesday night. -

Clinton and Lakewood got their baseball seasons underway on Wednesday night as the Dark Horses made the short trek over to Lakewood in a non-conference, county showdown. With both teams making their regular season debuts, Tuesday’s matchup was a great opportunity to see how each could measure up this season. End the end, it was Lakewood nabbing a one-run win, 2-1.

After both teams battled to a pair of scoreless innings, the Leopards got on the board first in the bottom of the third. Then, one inning later in the bottom of the fourth, Lakewood increased that tally to 2-0.

Clinton eyed the possibility of a comeback effort, but the Leopards shut that idea down as senior pitcher Dawson Batts earned the save. The Dark Horses managed one lone run in the top of the top of the sixth, but that was as close as things got as Lakewood claimed the 2-1 victory.

“We’ve never beat Clinton,” Lakewood coach Jay Faircloth pointed out. “Coach Lewis has a good team over there and it’s an honor to coach against him.”

“I’m proud of my boys starting off with a win.”

Not only did Batts earn the save to close out the game, he was also the Leopards leading batter. Batts went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run. Jamie Sessoms, Trent Tanner and Trey White all had one hit a piece.

Earning the win on the mound was Aaron Butler, who pitched five innings and gave up no runs, no hits, and struck out four batters. Earning the save was Dawson, pitched the final two innings and struck out three batters.

Over on the Clinton baseline, Lee Tyner, Gabe Moore, Payson King, Reid Walters, and Blake Smith all had one of Clinton’s five hits on the night. Walters recorded the RBI that scored King.

With the loss, the Dark Horses kick the season off at 0-1 and will look to get into the win column for the first time in 2019 on Friday as they start the season with consecutive road trips. This time, they’ll travel up Hwy. 701 for a tangle with the Hobbton Wildcats, who also began the season on Wednesday, earning an impressive 12-0 win over James Kenan.

For Lakewood, they start the year off right with a 1-0 record. Next up for the Leopards is also a Friday night road trip as they travel over to Spivey’s Corner for showdown with the Midway Raiders.

Looking into that game, Faircloth is expecting a great game.

“I think we will compete,” Faircloth asserted. “I have faith in my boys. We have such a more diverse lineup than I’ve had before. I think our defense is solid and our batting order as well. But we will see.”

“Fussell always has a solid team. They are the measuring stick so, we will see how we measure up. We have to be aggressive on both sides. It should be a good game,” Faircloth concluded.

Weather permitting, that game is expected to get underway at 6 p.m.

For the Clinton at Hobbton matchup, that game is slated for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

