The Lady Dark Horses soccer team got off to a rough start during their season opening game Wednesday night. Playing host to Hoggard High School, the Lady Vikings sent Clinton an early-season wakeup call. It was a one-sided affair as the visiting team took down the home team Horses, 9-0.

Fast and aggressive play early is what did the Horses in as Hoggard jumped on them quickly and that’s all the Lady Vikings needed. Hoggard scored three goals back-to-back-to-back within the first three and half minutes, the first coming at 1:29, then at 2:38, and again at 3:31. This 3-0 start proved to be too big of a deficit for the Lady Horses to bounce back from.

While their defense gave up too many shots on goal by the end of the game, over 15, they managed to string together a short spurt of improved defensive play. After that third goal, the Lady Horses kept Hoggard off the scoreboard and away from the net for a nearly 10 minutes.

Unfortunately for Clinton, Hoggard tacked on two more goals before halftime, one at 13:17 and then again at 18:19, which gave them a commanding 5-0 lead.

Offensively, the Lady Dark Horses just simply couldn’t get anything going all night. Like their defense, Clinton had moments of decent play but they just didn’t capitalize or have enough of it.

The second half was much of the same and started out much like the opening of the game. The Lady Vikings struck quick, getting two more goals at 44:39 and 45:31 which all but put the game way out of reach for Clinton at 7-0.

The final two goals would come in during the 50 to 60 minute stretch which sparked mercy at 9-0.

While it’s true the Lady Horses weren’t at full capacity with the absence of key senior leadership from Brit Thornton and Ashlyn Williams – Thornton being out with a leg injury and Williams, a key source of their offense, who’s still out because of basketball – those two missing pieces still doesn’t make up for their just pure lack of success on either end of the field.

Needless to say the coaches for Clinton weren’t exactly thrilled with their performance. Assistant coach Adam Smith had only this to say after the game.

“This game was definitely an eye opener for a lot of the girls,” Smith said. “Now they are more aware of the adjustments that need to be made going forward. We just need to continue to get better each day at a time.”

With this loss the Lady Dark Horses open up their season at 0-1 and hit the field again on Friday, this time on the road as they travel to face Heritage.

Clinton’s new goalkeeper freshman, Sarah Harrison, rears back to boot it to her team after a successful save. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Sarah-Harrison.jpg Clinton’s new goalkeeper freshman, Sarah Harrison, rears back to boot it to her team after a successful save.

Lady Horses suffer 9-0 loss in season opener

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor