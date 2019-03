David Johnson | Sampson Independent Maya Ramirez gets the ball by James Kenan’s keeper for her second goal of the night. -

The Hobbton Wildcats ladies’ soccer team got off to a winning start to the 2019 season, taking a 2-1 victory over James Kenan on Wednesday night.

Both teams were scoreless in the first half of play as the game settled into a back-and-forth scoreless affair.

Hobbton, though, scored consecutive goals and went up 2-0 out of the half. The Lady Tigers did manage to find the back of the net in a high kick just under the crossbar to make it 2-1 but that is where the score ended up as Hobbton held on for the win.

After the game, Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs expressed his pride for his Lady Wildcats.

“I’m not sure how we started last year, but, I think we started better this year,” commented Jacobs. “We got our first win and I’m very proud of the girls. As a coach, I have never beaten James Kenan so this is a first for my tenure as a coach, so, I’m very proud of that. I’m happy and hope we can build on that and have a successful season.”

Maya Ramirez got both the goals for the Lady Wildcats. Jovanna Zapata got credit for an assist on the first goal but the second goal was all Ramirez.

With the win, Hobbton stands at 1-0 overall on the young season. They will be back in action on Monday at East Bladen.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

