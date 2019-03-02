Powerade baseball coaches announced

The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 12-16 at BB&T Ballpark (Home of the Charlotte Knights), UNC Charlotte, and Central Cabarrus High School. The High School Baseball Showcase will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina Regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:

Region 1 – Axel Smith (Oakwood School), Buck Edmundson (Fike), Justin Roberson (Perquimans County), Justin Hill (Currituck)

Region 2 – Michael Taylor (Wayne County), Dustin Medlin (North Brunswick), Jason King (Rosewood), Robert Kravitz (Arendell Parrott)

Region 3 – Adam Weaver (Corinth Holders), Kyle Boyette (Person), Zach Boraski (Fuquay-Varina), Aaron Brown (C.E. Jordan)

Region 4 – Samuel Thorndyke (Fairmont), Lance Honeycutt (Harnett Central), David Lee (Southern Lee), Matthew Hunt (St. Pauls)

Region 5 – Brad Bullard (West Forsyth), Clark Erskine (McMichael), Andy Harper (High Point Central), Keith Walker (Glenn)

Region 6 – Philip Russ (Bessemer City), Michael Causey (Southlake Christian), Alex Leonhardt (Burns), Scott Clark (Lincoln Charter)

Region 7 – Terry Johnson (Wilkes Central), Mike Windish (Ashe County), Dwayne Berrier (North Wilkes), Bradley Rudisill (Davie County)

Region 8 – Chris Lambert (Brevard), Tony Wall (Chase), Scotty Ruff (Rosman), Dylan Jones (Erwin)

Only high school underclassmen (2020-2022 graduates) are eligible to participate.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Charlotte region. The 33rd annual Powerade State Games begin on June 1 and conclude on June 23, hosting competitions in Charlotte, Concord, Cornelius, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Mooresville and Pineville.

The Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held on June 21st at Carowinds. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates and locations, or for other general information on the High School Baseball Showcase, visit www.poweradestategames.org.

Registration open for games; tryouts scheduled to begin

Staff Reports

