Lady Wildcats rip Lady Tigers

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats softball team kicked of the 2019 season on Wednesday, hosting the Lady Tigers of James Kenan in non-conference action. The Lady Wildcats jumped all over the Lady Tigers from the very first of the bat and never looked back as Hobbton smashed James Kenan by the final score of 19-0.

Sarah Suggs was on the mound for the Lady Wildcats and pitched the full game, finishing with eight strikeouts. Offensively, Suggs also contributed a hit and three runs scored.

Leading run scorer for Hobbton was K. Lee with four runs and one hit.

With the win, the Lady Wildcats sat at 1-0 to begin the season.

Hobbton was supposed to take on Clinton on Friday but heavy rain showers moved in and postponed the game. The Lady Wildcats will travel to Smithfield-Selma on Tuesday, followed by traveling to James Kenan on Thursday, and at Clinton on Friday.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

