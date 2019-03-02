Hobbton thrashes James Kenan

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jackson McLamb slides safely into third base on a throwing error by James Kenan. -

The Hobbton Wildcats baseball team kicked their season off on Wednesday night, hosting James Kenan in non-conference baseball action. The Wildcats are off to a rousing start to the 2019 season, cashing in an eye-catching 12-0 win over the Tigers in five innings.

“It was a great start to the season,” commented first year Hobbton head coach Timmy Daughtry. “It was what we were looking for. Positive things out of this game. It’s my first season coaching and I’m real excited about it. I’m ready to win some more.”

Hobbton got things started quickly, putting an exclamation point on things with a 6-run first inning.

The second inning was scoreless, but the Wildcats went right back to work in the third inning, posting five more runs for an 11-0 lead headed to the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hobbton tallied one more run to push the margin to 12-0. That score proved to be the final as it was all goose eggs across the board for James Kenan.

Statistically for the Wildcats, Greyson Rogers had three runs off two hits and two RBI’s. Junior Esquivel had one hit, one run, and one RBI followed by Preston Daughtry tallying two runs off two hits and one RBI.

Rounding out the offense for Hobbton was Brayden Herring notching one run off three hits and two RBI’s; Jackson McLamb had one run off three hits with two RBI’s and Richard Warren had one run off one hit with one RBI.

On the mound, Daughtry pitched several different pitchers looking to see what his team has in that category and who could get the job done. As expected, it was the Wildcats’ pitching effort that was a key to the game.

With the win, Hobbton is 1-0 overall and was to be back in action on Friday against Clinton, but rainy weather moved in and cancelled the game. With that, the Wildcats will return to their home field on Tuesday as they host Pender.

Wildcats mercy-rule Tigers in five innings, 12-0

By David Johnson Sports Writer

