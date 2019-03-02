Clinton upsets East Duplin

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams goes up for a layup attempt amid two Lady Panthers defenders on Thursday night. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Sha’Nyia Nurse works her way inside as East Duplin’s Brianna McMillan applies pressure. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Isa Banks goes up for two points on Thursday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sha’Nyia Nurse chases after a loose ball on Thursday. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Williams attempts to go against three Lady Panthers as she goes up for a layup. - -

Another conference foe awaited the Lady Dark Horses on Thursday night as Clinton travelled over to East Duplin in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A Girls Basketball Playoffs. Meeting for the third time this season, these two teams earned a split during the regular season and were battling this time around to keep their playoffs push alive. As expected, a tight battle littered with momentum swings unfolded but in the end, the Lady Dark Horses stood tall and sprung the upset over the Lady Panthers, 43-42.

Both teams came out of the gate slow over the opening moments of the game, but it was East Duplin that caught fire in opening an 8-0 lead midway through the quarter. It wasn’t until the 3:23 mark when Clinton’s Isa Banks connected on deep 2-point jumper to finally get her Lady Dark Horses on the board at 8-2. The Lady Panthers went cold and thus were also scoreless throughout the remainder of the period but Clinton still trailed 8-5 after quarter number one.

Again, East Duplin started the second period with another 7-0 run as the Lady Panthers reached their largest lead of the game at 15-7. Then, right back came the Lady Dark Horses. With 4:33 left in the first half, Ashlyn Williams connected on a three pointer that trimmed the margin down to three at 16-13, forcing a timeout by East Duplin. The Lady Panthers didn’t relinquish their lead, though, clinging to a 19-16 lead with 2:12 left.

A game that will be remembered as featuring numerous runs and momentum swings, it could also be remembered as featuring several droughts.

The remaining 2:12 of the first half saw just one more scoring change when East Duplin connected on a layup just before the break to make it 21-16.

Things changed rather dramatically in the third quarter as Clinton came out a much different looking team.

Immediately out of the break, on Clinton’s first possession of the game Jaida Faison connected from deep range for a three-point score to make it 21-19. The Lady Panthers countered, though, sinking a three-ball of their own to push the margin right back to 24-19.

From there, it was a downward spiral for East Duplin as the home team went cold. In contrast, the Lady Horses ignited.

Clinton went on a small spurt to trim the margin to two points at 26-24, prompting the Lady Panthers to spend a timeout with 4:09 left in the quarter. Out of the time, Clinton quickly tied the game up then took their first lead of the game at 28-26 on a Williams layup. Capping of a a 15-2 run, the Lady Dark Horses matched East Duplin’s largest lead of the game at eight, 34-26, with 1:39 left in quarter number three. From that junction in the game, East Duplin found a way to keep battling as they got back to within 37-33 as the third quarter concluded.

With the game reaching it’s most pivotal moments in the fourth and final quarter, both teams offensive efforts slowed dramatically. Scoring was far from coming at a rapid pace as the teams continued to desperately battle for the lead.

With 6:18 left on the clock, the score sat on 39-35 and didn’t move much at all from there. With 3:31 left, the Lady Cougars had retied the game at 39-39 as Clinton hadn’t scored in over three minutes. After a Lady Dark Horses timeout, Banks connected on a jumper from the right side to put Clinton back ahead at 41-39.

Later, the Lady Dark Horses led 43-40 with 1:23 when what could have been a crucial moment in the game unfolded. Clinton’s senior leader, and leading scorer, Williams fouled out. Then, with 1:01 left on the clock, a pair of free throws by East Duplin brought the Clinton advantage down to 43-42.

Then a scary moment transpired with 27.3 left in the game as the Lady Dark Horses were whistled for a traveling violation, giving the ball right back to the Lady Panthers.

But, the ref giveth and the ref taketh away.

Just mere seconds later, East Duplin committed a traveling violation of their own to hand possession back over to the Lady Dark Horses.

Down the stretch, Clinton missed the front end of a pair of one-and-one’s, but Banks bailed her team out when she came down with a crucial rebound with 14.1 seconds left.

A weird ending to such a tremendous game unfolded when the Lady Panthers wasted a ton time in being unable to foul down the stretch. A scrum and battle for the ball ensued near mid-court before a jump ball awarded the ball right back to Clinton. With time dissolving quickly, East Duplin finally committed a foul, sending the Lady Horses back to the line with 2.1 left in the game. Again, Clinton missed the front end of the one-and-one, but the Lady Cougars were a deer in the headlights when they snagged the rebound as they never even got a shot off.

With the final buzzer sounding and their fans erupting in excitement, Clinton clung to the 43-42 win to upset and eliminate the No. 5 seed East Duplin and advance to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

“This win is the result of experience,” Clinton head coach Chris Owens said. “When Ashlyn went out, we kept our composure and played together.”

“East Duplin is a great team. They have been ranked all year and their only two losses are to our team and that speaks a lot for Coach Lane. He does a great job.”

“I’m just proud of our girls. Our defense made the difference in the second half. We told the girls at halftime and talked about that we did not put the ball in the basket in the first half. Our defense was where it needed to be and then in the third quarter we came out and got the upper hand,” Owens continued.

With the win over East Duplin in hand, the Lady Dark Horses now face perhaps their biggest challenge all season in facing the undefeated Unicorns from the North Carolina School of Science & Math. Bolstering a 31-0 record, the Lady Unicorns will host the 22-6 Lady Dark Horses on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Owens admitted that he will now spend the next couple of nights preparing.

“I probably won’t sleep tonight. I’m going to go home and start breaking down some film and devise a game plan and we’ll give it our best,” Owens concluded.

Leading the way for Clinton on Thursday was Banks with 14 points, Williams with 11 points, and Nurse with seven.

Suffering some of their lowest scoring of the season, the Lady Dark Horses will look to pick it up come Saturday as they look to pull off another upset.

Lady Horses eke past Lady Panthers; No. 4 NCSSM next

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

