HMS soccer overwhelms Union

The Hobbton Middle School girls soccer team played Union Middle on Wednesday. Cashing in a dominating effort, the Lady Wildcats came away with a 9-0 win.

Hobbton was led by Olivia Williams, who came away with three goals.

Goalkeeper Fernanda Garcia also stepped up and stop the Lady Spartans three times on one-on-one attempts to keep Union off of the scoreboard.

The other Lady Wildcats who secured scores were Nicole Hernandez with two followed by Monica Hernandez with one, Mariana Sada with one, Tamyah Brown with one and Mireya Esquivel with one.

“It’s good we have these nonconference games so everyone can learn different positions,” said Hobbton coach Damon Burnett. “I like that we do not have to rely on one person scoring.”

With the win, Hobbton sits at 2-0 in the non conference schedule. The Wildcats will head to Roseboro-Salemburg on Monday to play the Lady Leopards. Game time is 4 p.m.

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

