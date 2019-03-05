Smith inks with St. Andrews

Courtesy of Lakewood High School Pictured, from left, are: front — Veronica Monroe, mother of Jahdon Smith, Jahdon Smith and Lakewood Assistant Coach Darius Powell; and back — Leopards Head Coach Barrett Sloan, Former Leopards Head Coach and current Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis and Lakewood Athletic Director Darren Hulen. - File photo|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith searches for some running room during a playoff game against South Stanly in November, ultimately Smith’s last in a Leopards uniform. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Jahdon Smith smiles as he signs his letter of intent to attend St. Andrews University. -

Lakewood’s standout running back Jahdon Smith has committed to play football at the collegiate level. With his mom by his side, Smith inked his letter of intent to play for the Knights of St. Andrews University.

St. Andrews, located in Laurinburg, went just 2-7 last season, garnering one Mid-South Conference victory.

Looking to add a player that can help turn things around, the Knights received a player who rushed for 3,660 yards during his career at Lakewood and scored 56 touchdowns (54 coming on the ground) and was named Sampson County Athlete of the Year in 2018. To further emphasize Smith’s importance to the Leopards, Smith accounted for 46 percent of all of Lakewood’s points during his varsity career.

Lakewood not only reaped the benefits of Smith’s toughness on offense, but on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Smith recorded 52 tackles himself, in addition to the 38 other tackles he assisted. One of the highlights of the football standout’s senior season was his first pick six returned for a touchdown.

While he considered others, St. Andrews stood above the rest. On his first visit to campus, Smith knew St. Andrews was the right fit.

“When me and Coach Sloan took a trip to Laurinburg and I found out about everything that they offered, it was like an immediate connection,” Smith said upon signing Friday. “It’s a family atmosphere at St. Andrews.”

While he wants to excel on the gridiron, Smith hasn’t lost focus on his academics. He plans to receive his MBA in five years when he begins school in August.

“I’d like to thank my parents for shaping me into the young man I am today,” led the list of people Smith would like to thank for getting him to this point in his career.

“Their sacrifices have gotten me this far.”

“I’d also like to thank my coaches, who taught me the little things. Coach Lewis, who gave me the opportunity to shine and to Coach Sloan, who’s been a very important part of my senior year,” Smith continued.

Smith didn’t forget to shout out the big guys up front, either.

“Special thanks to my offensive line because without y’all none of this would be possible.”

Smith’s mom was emotional as her son addressed the assembly that had gathered.

“I’m very proud of my son,” said Veronica Monroe, Smith’s mother. “He has come a long way. At times he said I was very strict on him, but it was all for his own good. Jahdon lives, breathes, and sleeps football, and it’s finally paying off.”

Lakewood football head coach Barrett Sloan, who coached Smith during his senior season, was glowing in his assessment of Smith.

“I like to talk a lot about his numbers and stats, but that’ll be easier to replace than the character and morality he brought to the team,” Sloan said.

“His leadership ability, on and off the field, along with his work ethic, are some of the things I’m going to miss most,” Sloan continued. “Seeing him score and run the ball well is fun and I’m glad he is good at it, but he is an even better person and that is perhaps the thing I’m going to miss most.”

“Jahdon Smith was a pleasure to coach — he always gave 100 percent,” said James Lewis, the athletic director for Sampson County Schools who was Sloan’s predecessor at the Lakewood football helm. “He is very humble and grounded and always gave credit to his teammates for his accomplishments. Jahdon is the very definition of student-athlete, great on the field and in the classroom. He will do great things at St. Andrews.”

Smith said he plans to do just that.

“I will not let you down,” Smith concluded to a round of applause.

Pictured, from left, are: front — Veronica Monroe, mother of Jahdon Smith, Jahdon Smith and Lakewood Assistant Coach Darius Powell; and back — Leopards Head Coach Barrett Sloan, Former Leopards Head Coach and current Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis and Lakewood Athletic Director Darren Hulen. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_LHS-Jahdon-2.jpg Pictured, from left, are: front — Veronica Monroe, mother of Jahdon Smith, Jahdon Smith and Lakewood Assistant Coach Darius Powell; and back — Leopards Head Coach Barrett Sloan, Former Leopards Head Coach and current Sampson County Athletic Director James Lewis and Lakewood Athletic Director Darren Hulen. Courtesy of Lakewood High School Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith searches for some running room during a playoff game against South Stanly in November, ultimately Smith’s last in a Leopards uniform. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_LHS-Jahdon-Smith.jpg Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith searches for some running room during a playoff game against South Stanly in November, ultimately Smith’s last in a Leopards uniform. File photo|Sampson Independent Jahdon Smith smiles as he signs his letter of intent to attend St. Andrews University. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_LHS-Jahdon.jpg Jahdon Smith smiles as he signs his letter of intent to attend St. Andrews University. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Lakewood football standout solidifies collegiate path

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]