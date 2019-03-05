Horses ousted from playoffs

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams goes up for a shot attempt on Saturday. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Isa Banks goes up for a contested shot attempt. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Montavia Monroe has her shot swatted away by NCSSM’s Laila Barnes. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Sha’Nyia Nurse gets around Laila Barnes for a look at a two-point basket. - - Mike Carter | For the Independent Sha’Nyia Nurse goes up for a jump shot on Saturday. - -

It was a tough Saturday afternoon for the Lady Dark Horses of Clinton High School in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A Girls Basketball Playoffs. With Clinton riding high after a big second round win, the North Carolina School of Science and Math stood ready to give them an unfortunate wakeup call. After struggling to hit shots and suffering a clear disadvantage in the rebounding category, the Lady Dark Horses were eliminated from playoffs contention, 62-46.

It was clear from early possessions in the game that the Lady Unicorns had very notable size advantage and they used it well.

Laila Barnes, standing at 5-feet-11, and Shannon Hunter, standing at 6 feet, were a force to be reckoned with inside the paint. All game long, the duo stood in Clinton’s way on every shot attempt, cleaned up a multitude of missed shots, and even drained shots from long range.

In the early goings of the game, the Lady Dark Horses hung right with the Lady Unicorns. Despite the numerous second chance opportunities NCSSM had, Clinton was hanging around.

With 3:31 on the clock in quarter number one, the Lady Unicorns stretched an 8-6 lead to 11-6 on a three ball from the right side. Ashlyn Williams immediately made a layup on the other end, keeping the Lady Dark Horses within striking distance at 11-8.

By the end of the opening frame, Clinton trailed just 15-10.

The second quarter is where things really changed dramatically and ultimately proved to be the difference maker in the game.

Clinton continued to hang around at the beginning of the quarter, though, NCSSM did gain some separation at the beginning of the quarter. The Lady Unicorns ran their lead to 22-14 at the 5:25 mark but Clinton came right back to cut the deficit to five. Then, back-to-back baskets by NCSSM pushed the advantage right back to their largest lead of the game at 26-17 with 3:13 left before the half.

From there, it was an offensive surge by the Lady Unicorns as they closed the half out on a 10-2 run to jolt their lead to 36-19 at the break.

That sudden surge didn’t end there, either.

Out of the half, adding insult to injury, Barnes proved she could do much more than block shots and gobble rebounds. The senior drained not one but two back-to-back three balls and scored her teams first eight points of the second half as the Lady Unicorns delivered the knockout blow in taking the 44-19 lead.

Mixed into the fray was a lengthy drought by Clinton has a drought of near 8:00 spanned across the second and third quarters.

The game was 22-14 at 5:25 in the second before the drought and a 22-5 run proved to be deadly as the game reached it’s highest margin at 44-19.

Finally, with 3:20 left in the game, Montavia Monroe ended the long drought her Lady Dark Horses when she cleaned up a missed shot with a put-back layup to make it 44-21.

With a slight spark ignited, Clinton cut into the deficit by the end of the third quarter but still trailed 48-28.

Despite absorbing such a big blow in the second and third quarters, the fight still wasn’t gone from the Lady Dark Horses.

Perhaps taking advantage of the Lady Unicorns backing away from what had big working for them, Clinton slowly chipped more and more into the deficit. The Lady Dark Horses never got the lead to under double-digits, but they continued to fight even in the face of adversity at the margin lowered to 14 points at 54-40 as senior Williams drained her teams only three-pointer of the game with 3:39 left in the game.

Seemingly on the brink of making things even more interesting, Clinton failed to grab the rebound off a missed free throw and a put-back basket by the Lady Unicorns pushed the margin back up as NCSSM went on to seal the win, 62-46.

“Rebounding was the difference in this game,” admitted Clinton head coach Chris Owens. “Those girls really knew how to use their body and out-rebounded us. Looking at tape we thought we could box them out, but that wasn’t the case.”

“Our shooting was also not the best, but we battled back. We didn’t give up and that’s LDH basketball. We don’t quit and I’m proud of the girls. We talked about how we didn’t even make the playoffs last year and now here we were in sectional championship. I’m proud of them,” Owens concluded.

Leading the Dark Horses offensively was Williams with 14 points, followed by Sha’Nyia Nurse with 11 points and Isa banks with nine points. Monroe also contributed seven points.

For the Lady Unicorns, Hunter had 22 points followed by 14 for Barnes, and 11 by Anna Coley.

One of the big stories of the game was the rebounding category, which NCSSM clearly dominated. That fact was made evident in the Lady Unicorns stat sheet that reflected Barnes and Hunter had each grabbed 15, accounting for 30 of their teams 43 total rebounds.

With the loss, three seniors have played their final games on the hardwood for the Lady Dark Horses, including Jada Lee, Alexcia Boykin and team leader Ashlyn Williams.

The 2018-2019 season wraps up for Clinton with a final record of 22-7 overall and a second-place finish in the East Central 2A Conference with a 10-2 record.

Big run propels Lady Unicorns past Clinton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

