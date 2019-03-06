Doubleheaders set at Lakewood

Midway and Lakewood are slated to face off on the baseball, softball and soccer fields in a non-conference county rivalry showdown. The Leopards and the Raiders were originally scheduled for this past Friday night at Midway, but heavy rain moved in and forced the postponement of the games.

Now, the baseball and softball teams will lock horns in an epic doubleheader set to take place at Lakewood High School. Soccer will stay with just one game.

Game times are set for 5 p.m. Admission is $7.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Lakewood-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Midway-Logo.jpg

Weather forces Leopards, Raiders to play two on diamond

Staff reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

