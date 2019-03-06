Clinton tennis starts strong

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s tennis team is off to a strong start in 2019. Clinton earned three road wins in the past week, defeating Greene Central, 5-4, in Snow Hill on Wednesday; Triton, 7-2, in Dunn on Thursday; and North Lenoir, 8-1, in La Grange on Monday.

Winning singles matches on Wednesday was Alexandre Haran, Cooper Brewen and Camden Thompson, all in straight sets. Winning doubles matches were Brewen/Thompson and Haran/Peter Darden.

On Thursday, the Dark Horses swept singles matches with Haran, Brewen, Thompson, Darden, Lukas Jerez and Wesley Cowand all winning in straight sets. Robert Smith and Justin Pike got the lone doubles win.

Then in action for the third time this season on Monday, the Dark Horses picked up their third win of the season at North Leonor.

Clinton won each singles match in straight sets with Haran, Brewen, Thompson, Lukas Jerez, Darden, and Cowand each getting wins. Brewen/Thompson and Haran/Darden each took home victories in doubles to account for the final score.

Clinton is now 3-0 on the season and was to take on Triton once again on Tuesday in their home opener.

Dark Horses rattle off three road wins

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

