Lakewood gearing up for baseball

After a disappointing 2018 season, the Lakewood Leopards baseball team looks to make waves during the upcoming 2019 season. Led by a handful of seniors, the Leopards will try to right the ship and go further than their 2018 first round exit from the state playoffs.

Having complied a 7-10 record last season, Lakewood is out for blood. To help matters, they’ll have the leadership of six seniors to lead the charge as Dawson Batts, Blake Williams, Dylan Iverson, Logan Henderson, Will Smith, and Aaron Butler are each in their final season

as Lakewood Leopards.

Butler, who recorded a 1.94 earned run average on 36 innings pitched is looking to once again lead the Leopards on the mound.

A major focus area for Lakewood this season is their offense. Head coach Jay Faircloth said as much in a preseason interview.

“Our offense has to improve. For the past few seasons, we haven’t had a complete batting lineup because of a weak lineup around the bottom. That should be different this season.”

“In addition, we need to cut down on errors, but batting is the main focus,” Faircloth said.

Going winless in the out-of-conference portion of their schedule last season can’t happen again if the Diamond Leopards hope to improve in the wins/losses column. Two tilts against cross county rival, Midway, may prove to be a tough out for the Leopards while Lakewood

must also contend with Clinton, Heide Trask, and Wallace-Rose Hill during the eight games in their non-conference slate.

Carolina 1A Conference play will also be crucial to Lakewood’s success in 2019.

Despite an overall record of 7-10, Lakewood did achieve a 7-5 campaign in Carolina 1A play last season. Games against Hobbton and Rosewood, who defeated Lakewood twice last year, is another marker to see if Lakewood will be able to right the ship this season.

Lakewood opened the season open at home versus the Dark Horses of Clinton High School last week. Clinton defeated the Leopards soundly in both of last season’s matchups. Entering that matchup, Faircloth was confident his team could hang with the Dark Horses.

“They had a good team last year but I know we could’ve competed better against them. This year, I believe we match up really well with Clinton.”

Faircloth was proven right as his Leopards took the opener 2-1.

“I have faith in my boys to play and compete against any team. I just want fun, competitive games, and with five returning players along with four new faces, it should be interesting,” Faircloth concluded.

With the regular season already underway, the Leopards started the season at 1-0. They will be back in action this week with games against James Kenan on Tuesday and a doubleheader at home against Midway on Friday.

Leopards polished for improvement on diamond

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

