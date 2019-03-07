Lakewood blanks James Kenan

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Trent Tanner prepares to fire a pitch during Tuesday afternoon’s showdown with James Kenan. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Logan Henderson takes a swing at an incoming pitch during Tuesday afternoon’s game against James Kenan. -

The Lakewood Leopards baseball team, having two of its first three tilts cancelled due to weather, was ready to once again hit the diamond on Tuesday night, this time against former conference-rival, James Kenan. The Leopards earned another win on the season as they defeated the Tigers 4-0 behind a strong pitching performance from freshman, Trent Tanner.

Scoring wouldn’t occur in the first inning as both teams went down in order. However, Lakewood pried open the scoring in the bottom of the second with Aaron Butler safely reaching home courtesy of an RBI single from Will Smith.

The one run ball game held serve until the fourth, where Lakewood could only scratch one run, extending a tenuous 2-0 advantage.

Then, ahead by two runs, the Leopards saw the insurance runs needed come through in the fifth. With the Tigers in a bases-loaded with only one out situation, James Kenan made a pitching change to freshman, Clay Pridgen. Considering the circumstances, the damage was limited to only two runs given up by the Tigers, growing the Leopards lead to 4-0.

No more runs were generated throughout the remainder of the game, continuing with the defensive nature of Tuesday’s showdown.

Tanner picked up the win as Lakewood closed things out for a 4-0 victory over the Tigers.

“Second game in a row with the pitching staff being phenomenal,” was Lakewood head coach Jay Faircloth’s takeaway following the victory. “Not bad for a freshman coming out in his first game. Trent Tanner pitched six good innings I can’t ask for anything better. Tanner didn’t look like a freshman tonight. ”

“I know with being a freshman, the nerves can be overwhelming but I thought he looked good. Looked good in the box and he especially looked good on the mound,” was Faircloth’s high praise of his freshman pitcher.

With the 4-0 win in hand, Faircloth looked ahead to what his team could improve upon as they travel to Clinton High School, for a matchup against the Dark Horses, a team they beat 2-1 in the season opener.

“We have to hit the ball better,“ Faircloth exclaimed. “Tonight, we should have had way more hits than we had. We are also leaving too many guys on the bags, so we have to hit better because if we don’t hit better than we did tonight, we may be in some trouble tomorrow night against Clinton,” Faircloth concluded.

Lakewood’s win brings them to 2-0 on the young season, while James Kenan drops to 1-1. The Leopards will look to stay unbeaten with a tangle against Clinton looming on Wednesday followed by a doubleheader against Midway on Friday.

Leopards down Tigers, 4-0

By Justin Lucas

