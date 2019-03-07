Lakewood softball rallies for win

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Players from each team battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday’s game. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Jayden Sessoms heads toward first during Tuesday’s contest against James Kenan. -

The Lakewood softball team picked up a win on Tuesday night, rallying from from behind to win in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning. Meanwhile, over on the soccer field, the Lady Leopards were thrashed 7-0 by the visiting James Kenan Lady Tigers.

Softball

James Kenan struck first during Tuesday’s softball game at Lakewood. The Lady Tigers held 1-0 lead after two innings, but the advantage grew to five by the end of third.

Lakewood’s rally would begin in the bottom of the fifth, however, when a two-out RBI double brought home the Lady Leopards’ second and third runs of the game.

Still trailing 6-3 when the bottom of the seventh arrived, the bats got hot for Lakewood. Bringing four runs across home plate, the Lady Leopards walked off with the 7-6 victory.

Following the walk off victory, Lakewood head coach Alan Jackson was proud of his team’s efforts.

“The girls never gave up and kept fighting,” Jackson said, “This was a great game all around by the girls. I can think of a few mistakes, but in the end, the more we play the better we get,” Jackson concluded.

Lakewood gets their first win of the season, bringing them to 1-1, with another matchup against the Lady Dark Horses coming on Wednesday. Clinton previously defeated Lakewood soundly in the first matchup, 18-2.

Soccer

In the soccer contest against James Kenan, the Lady Leopards could never get an offense going, always seemingly trying to prevent a Tiger goal. Indeed, James Kenan put up a two spot first half, taking a 2-0 lead into the halftime intermission.

That 2-0 score persisted for the first 14 minutes of the second period, until a ball got past the Lakewood goalkeeper, expanding the Lady Tiger’s advantage to three.

The offense was only heating up James Kenan, however. Giving up four goals in the final thirteen minutes, Lakewood’s defense fully collapsed, securing the 7-0 James Kenan victory.

“Miscommunication,” was Lakewood head coach Evert Cruz’s evaluation of Lakewood’s defensive collapse.

“Some girls thought another was supposed to defend and weren’t where they were supposed to be. It’s a communication problem — we must communicate better going forward,” Cruz concluded.

With the loss, Lakewood drops to 0-1-1 with the tie coming against East Columbus earlier in the season. The Lady Leopards will look to actually taste victory against East Columbus, this Thursday at 4 p.m.

Lady Leopards fall in soccer, 7-0

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

