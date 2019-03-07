Wildcats shut out Patriots

David Johnson | For the Independent Brayden Herring slides into third base safely after the ball is dropped. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Richard Warren makes contact on a swing during Tuesday night’s game against Pender. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Richard Warren prepares to unleash a strike against Pender on Tuesday night. -

The Hobbton Wildcats baseball team was in action on Tuesday night, hosting the Pender Patriots in non-conference action in Newton-Grove. A frigid night greeted the players and fans that gathered under the lights for a diamond showdown between the Wildcats and the Patriots — one largely in favor of

Hobbton. Gradually tacking on runs throughout five innings, the Wildcats defeated visiting Pender 10-0, mercifully ending the lopsided contest.

The Wildcats first struck in the bottom of the first inning as Grayson Rogers led things off with an infield single. After that, Junior Esquivel laid down a beautiful bunt that rolled into no-man’s land and allowed both runners to reach safely. The third batter up for Hobbton was Jackson McLamb, who’s hit nearly led to double-play but Esquivel was the only casualty as the Wildcats had runners on the corners with one out.

Brayden Herring, hitting cleanup, stepped up to the plate and also laid down a potential double-play, but once again, the only casualty was McLamb headed to second as Rogers came home for the run in the fray.

Now with two outs, Hobbton led 1-0 with Herring on first as the lone runner. He was able to make some magic happen as he took second on a wild pitch, then third on an errant rundown attempt. Daniel Britt took to the plate and lined a triple into right field to score Herring for a 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats were unable to capitalize with Britt at third as the Patriots got out of the inning trailing 2-0.

Later in the bottom of the third, Hobbton went right back to work to extend their lead.

McLamb and Herring each got aboard with back-to-back line drives but Herring was tagged out at second on a fielders choice after Britt send a shot up the middle. After Britt stole second, Richard Warren stepped in at the plate and sent a blast into the outfield to score McLamb and Britt. Warren later took home on a wild pitch as Hobbton took a 5-0 lead headed to the fourth inning.

It was another productive inning in the fourth inning as Rogers led things off a high note. The junior hit a deep ball deep into right-center field that rolled to the fence as the Patriots outfielders gave chase. Easily going for a triple, Pender still attempted the throw-out at the third but the throw was errant and Rogers was awarded home-plate as he added another run on an in-the-park four-bagger.

Now at 6-0, the Wildcats tacked on three more runs when Warren once again scored Herring and Britt on a standup RBI double. Preston Daughtry followed suit with an RBI double of his own to score Warren to make it 9-0.

Finally, in the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats earned one final run to earn the mercy-ruled 10-0 lead to secure the win.

After the game, Hobbton coach Timmy Daughtry acknowledged that he was proud of the way his team has started so far this season, hitting the ball well in earning back-to-back mercy rule wins.

Leading the Wildcats at the plate was Rogers who earned three hits and scored two runs. Warren was right behind with two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Britt, Esquivel, Daughtry, Herring, and Ben Langston all recorded one hit each to give the Wildcats a total of 10 for the game.

On the mound, Warren earned the win, going three innings with five strikeouts, one base on balls and no hits. Britt recorded the save, pitching two innings and earning one strikeout, no hits and no walks.

With the win, Hobbton sits at 2-0 overall and will be back on the field on Thursday against James Kenan and on Friday against Clinton.

Hobbton blanks Pender 10-0 in five innings

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

